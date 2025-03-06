McDonald’s You Choose book tour comes to Glasgow

To celebrate World Book Day® 2025, McDonald’s has partnered with bestselling book series You Choose, created by Pippa Goodhart and Nick Sharratt, to help children discover the fun of reading.

To support the promotion, and bring some fun to families, McDonald’s is going on a You Choose book tour across 118 restaurants nationwide until March 23. There will be stages equipped with You Choose themed props, as well as brand ambassadors who will host and narrate stories. Families will be able to act out their favourite storylines, try out new character voices and grab a free copy of a You Choose book with a Happy Meal®.

The book tour will be coming to four locations in Glasgow, further details below:

McDonald's Glasgow Fort - Morrisons

You Choose Happy Meal

Date: 16th March

Time: 10.30am-1pm

Address: 12 Auchinlea Way, Easterhourse, Glasgow, G34 9JJ

McDonald's Parkhead

Date: 16th March

Time: 2.30pm-5pm

Address: The Forge Shopping Centre, Gallowgate, Glasgow, Glasgow, G31 4EB

McDonald's Helen St

McDonalds book tour

Date: 22nd March

Time: 2.30pm-5pm

Address: 530 Helen Street, Ibrox, Govan, Glasgow, G51 3HR

McDonald's Toryglen - Asda

Date: 22nd March

Time: 10.30am-1pm

Address: 557 Prospecthill Road, Toryglen, Glasgow, G42 0AE

To find out more about the tour and participating restaurants, please visit: https://www.happymealmeetandgreetsuk.com/

Pick up your free book with every Happy Meal®!

From Wednesday February 19, a choice of two You Choose books and eight You Choose activity journals will be available in Happy Meal®. The books are perfect for shared reading and encouraging creativity across all reading abilities, inspiring even the youngest children to create their own fantastical stories again and again.

Unforeseen circumstances could prevent an event from taking place.

Any changes will be reflected on the book tour website, please check back regularly for any changes.