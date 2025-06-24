Milngavie and Bearsden Brownies blast off on an adventure at Catterburn camp

Excited Brownies from Bearsden and Milngavie took part in an unforgettable one-night camp at Girlguiding Dunbartonshire’s Catterburn campsite.

The girls joined 120 youngsters from Girlguiding units across Dunbartonshire for last weekend's event, which was supported by 34 dedicated volunteers.

Units who attended included 1st, 2nd A, 11th and 22nd Bearsden, and 1st, 2nd, 6th and 10th Milngavie Brownies.

They braved changeable weather — from glorious sunshine on the Saturday to torrential downpours on the Sunday — as they completed activities towards their Have Adventures theme award and earned three badges each.

Pitch perfect: 22nd Bearsden Brownies enjoyed the camp

The fun-packed weekend saw the girls learning camping essentials, exploring the wonders of space, and enjoying a fascinating talk from the Glasgow Astronomy Society, who helped bring the night sky to life.

Despite the soaking wet Sunday, spirits remained sky-high throughout the weekend. The girls’ resilience, teamwork and enthusiasm were clear as they sang songs, played games, honed new skills, and made memories to last a lifetime.

Event organiser and Catterburn Chair, Lynne Gibbons, said: "The camp was the first of this size we had ever held, and we’re delighted to say it was a resounding success.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our amazing team of unit leaders and volunteers, who put so much care, energy, and enthusiasm into making it happen.

“It was fantastic to see so many girls enjoying everything that Catterburn has to offer. From building their confidence through outdoor challenges to discovering the magic of space, this camp truly showed the power of Girlguiding to inspire, educate, and bring joy — rain or shine!"

Girlguiding Dunbartonshire supports more than 3,000 girls and young women, giving them a safe space to have fun, make friends and try new things.

For more information on Girlguiding in Dunbartonshire, visit www.girlguidingdunbartonshire.org.uk