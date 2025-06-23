Milton Grange residents celebrate Gala Day success and new garden opening

Residents and staff at Milton Grange Care Home in Carluke were full of smiles and high spirits as they took part in their annual Gala Day and the Carluke and district parade, embracing this year’s theme, ‘A Day at the Races.’

Elaborate hats, fascinators, and even bow ties were proudly worn by residents, family and staff as they celebrate race season.

Fifteen residents took part in the parade in wheelchairs creatively transformed into horses, while other residents themselves dressed in colourful jockey outfits.

Two residents proudly walked the Carluke parade route on foot and enjoyed the sense of community with cheers and support from all, even in the pouring rain.

Milton Grange parade banner.

The excitement didn’t end there. The event also marked the official opening of Milton Grange’s newly transformed garden space, with local councillors cutting the ribbon. The garden, which has already become a favourite spot for relaxation and socialising, was described as a “remarkable transformation” by visitors and staff alike.

Alice Karran, care home manager at Milton Grange, said: “It was an amazing, if a bit wet, for all the residents and the wider community who attended the Carluke parade. Our gala day is something we look forward to every year and this year was made even more memorable with the opening of our fabulous new garden. The residents will be talking about this for weeks to come; it was just so much fun for all involved.”

Activities co-ordinator at Milton Grange, Sara McSeveney said: “I am incredibly proud of everyone who worked behind the scenes to make this day as special as it was. The residents and their families lovingly made all the decorations and staff gave up their free time to come along and help and support us and we spent months making flowers, painting horses and three full days decorating the home. It was a real success, and we are all so grateful for anyone who offered their time to help.”

Adding to the day’s achievements, Milton Grange was named runner-up in the Decorated Garden category, a recognition that will be honoured with a medal in the coming weeks. The entire team is proud of the hard work that went into transforming the space for residents and their families.