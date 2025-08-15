Miss Scotland in airport drama after two EasyJet planes collide on Manchester runway

Miss Scotland, 24-year-old Amy Scott, had a dramatic start to her journey to the glamorous, televised Miss Gibraltar final when two EasyJet aircraft clipped wings on the runway at Manchester Airport.

Amy had driven three hours overnight from her Strathaven home to catch her flight to join Miss World Gibraltar and Miss World UK on the judging panel to crown the new Miss Gibraltar.

Moments after texting her mother that her flight was about to take off, she heard what she described as “an enormous bang." She said, "The whole plane shuddered, and a few minutes later, the airport fire engines started to drive toward us.”

Amy said. “The passengers were all pretty calm, and the cabin crew reassuring, but it was a bit alarming.”

Amy, Miss Scotland and Shania, Miss Gibraltar at Miss World Festival in Mayplaceholder image
Amy, Miss Scotland and Shania, Miss Gibraltar at Miss World Festival in May

The incident occurred around 6:30am as Amy’s Gibraltar-bound aircraft and another EasyJet flight to Paris were taxiing for take-off.

Both planes were visibly damaged, with parts of the wings falling onto the runway.

Despite the scare, Amy remains determined to make it to the Miss Gibraltar final.

“Thankfully, no one seems to have been injured in the collision.

Amy, Miss Scotland, at Miss World 2025 final in Telangana, Indiaplaceholder image
Amy, Miss Scotland, at Miss World 2025 final in Telangana, India

"EasyJet arranged an alternative flight, and I just hoped I could get to Gibraltar in time for the candidate interviews

"It’s such an honour to be invited to be part of this event, and I was looking forward to meeting up again with Shania, reigning Miss World Gibraltar, who was my roommate during the month-long Miss World festival in India in May. We have become great friends.”

