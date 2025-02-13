MiXR statistics show bookings for Valentines Day are up by 74% in 2025

For those looking for date night inspiration, Proper Pub is offering a Cherry Valentine cocktail 2-4-1 offer, available with a free Sailor Jerry tattoo to really get into the spirit. You can also dance the night away with a Heartini sharer cocktail at Popworld, available on 14th February.

Students looking for a great night out can take advantage of the 2-for-1 WKD Vibe Cherry Kola shots deal through the MiXR app, redeemable on 14th February.

But Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples—whether it’s Galentine’s, Palentine’s, or a celebration with family, MiXR has plenty of alternative food and drink offers that everyone will love.

For those steering clear of crowded date-night bars or 14th February altogether, check out the MiXR venues listed below for exclusive deals, brunches, or bingo nights.

Glasgow venues include:

Slug & Lettuce Glasgow; The Merchant; The Ark

Edinburgh venues include:

Chanter Edinburgh; Finnegans Wake; Hanover Tap

Slug & Lettuce:

o Flamingo Bingo 21st February at selected Slug & Lettuce venues

o Galentines Brunch for two throughout February - including a free bottle of Mirabeau Rosé

o Rom Com Brunch 22nd February

o Everyday 2-4-1 cocktails

Social Pub & Kitchen:

o Bottomless Brunch in Social Pub & Kitchen venues every weekend in February.

o New menu at Social Pub & Kitchen - double MiXR points on Detroit Pizza available everyday.

Be At One:

o Be At One happy hour - double MiXR points on deluxe cocktails.

The Chapter Collection:

o Between 10th – 15th February all venues chapter collection venues have added sharing baked camembert & melting chocolate fudge fondue to their menu.

Heritage or Pubsmiths Pubs:

o Pre-booked set menu throughout February.

What is MiXR

Alongside these special offers, the MiXR app gives users access to exclusive offers, deals, VIP tables, and exciting events across MiXR venues in cities throughout the UK, along with in-app missions to explore and enjoy.

Download the MiXR app to find out more.

Book Early to Secure Your Spot

Valentine's Day bookings are already up by 74% from 2024, and with this range of special offers and activities, Brits are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment and celebrate with loved ones.

How to Book

Reserve your place at any MiXR venue via the MiXR app.

