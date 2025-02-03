More than half of Glaswegians consider themselves lucky
A third (29%) went on to say they often experience lucky moments - compared to just 10% of the UK population.
These fortunate moments include running into an old friend (36%), experiencing good weather (34%) and even finding a rare or collectable item (14%).
A third of Glaswegians also attribute major life events to good luck, compared to just 10% in Edinburgh.
When it comes to what would make us feel lucky this year, people in Glasgow differed from the rest of the UK who said winning cash would be a mood booster. Instead, Glaswegians said hearing good news (46%), enjoying some nice weather (39%) and saving money (38%) would give them a boost.
The research was commissioned by SPAR UK, which has launched its new Frozen Fortune competition where shoppers can win four cash prizes of £10,000 and thousands of free products in-store.
More than half (54 per cent) of adults believe luck plays a significant role in the success of someone’s life.
And 69 per cent reckon some people are simply born more fortunate than others, according to the OnePoll.com figures.
But a third (29 per cent) think luck ‘evens itself out’ over time, where an unlucky period is followed by better fortunes.
Philippa Harrington at SPAR, said: “Luck often seems like a mysterious force, favouring some and eluding others, but some people just appear luckier because they recognise opportunities to create joy.”
“Whether it is securing a prize or looking out for the things that make us smile, we know people are seeking something to lift their spirits this January.”