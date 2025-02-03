More than half of Glaswegians consider themselves lucky

Research has revealed what makes us feel lucky in 2025 and it seems that more than half (52%) of those in Glasgow would consider themselves lucky - with a quarter of these Glaswegians saying they feel very lucky.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A third (29%) went on to say they often experience lucky moments - compared to just 10% of the UK population.

These fortunate moments include running into an old friend (36%), experiencing good weather (34%) and even finding a rare or collectable item (14%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third of Glaswegians also attribute major life events to good luck, compared to just 10% in Edinburgh.

SPAR UK - Frozen Fortune competition

When it comes to what would make us feel lucky this year, people in Glasgow differed from the rest of the UK who said winning cash would be a mood booster. Instead, Glaswegians said hearing good news (46%), enjoying some nice weather (39%) and saving money (38%) would give them a boost.

The research was commissioned by SPAR UK, which has launched its new Frozen Fortune competition where shoppers can win four cash prizes of £10,000 and thousands of free products in-store.

More than half (54 per cent) of adults believe luck plays a significant role in the success of someone’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 69 per cent reckon some people are simply born more fortunate than others, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

But a third (29 per cent) think luck ‘evens itself out’ over time, where an unlucky period is followed by better fortunes.

Philippa Harrington at SPAR, said: “Luck often seems like a mysterious force, favouring some and eluding others, but some people just appear luckier because they recognise opportunities to create joy.”

“Whether it is securing a prize or looking out for the things that make us smile, we know people are seeking something to lift their spirits this January.”