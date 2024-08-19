More Time To: Buchanan Galleries Hosts a Week of Exclusive Offers and Promotions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the school holidays now over and parents finally getting some well-deserved free time, Buchanan Galleries is treating visitors to an exclusive week-long series of special offers and promotions.

The school holidays take up a lot of parents, grandparents and carers’ time with activities to keep the kids entertained. With children now back in school, the Glasgow shopping centre has partnered with brands and retailers to provide a range of exclusive offers and treats tailored to providing some well-deserved ‘me time’ for parents and non-parents alike.

Taking place from Monday 19th to Friday 23rd August, the More Time To event is all about giving everyone the opportunity to focus on themselves, reconnect with friends and enjoy some well-earned relaxation.

The promotion, which includes complimentary coffee, spa treatments, sweet treats and shopping discounts, is designed to encourage everyone to take more time to unwind, shop and prioritise self-care.

Offers and promotions available include -

More Time To Shop: Take advantage of exclusive discounts at a range of stores throughout the centre. From fashion to home goods, there’s never been a better time to update your wardrobe or refresh your living space. Radley is offering 25% off when you spend £125 in-store all week, while Ann Summers is offering 15% discount in store from Monday to Thursday. Isle of Skye Candle Co. is offering 10% off its collection of candles and home fragrances on Thursday 22nd August, Hotter is offering 20% off full-price and 10% off sale items, and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity is offering 20% off Handmade with Love knitting garments, including hats, cardigans and blankets along with its pre-loved toys and books on Friday 23rd August.

More Time To Socialise: Catch up with friends and enjoy special offers designed to make social outings even more enjoyable. Social Bite is giving guests an extra incentive to relax with a free barista drink with any cake or traybake purchased in store throughout the week via the Squid app. On Wednesday 21st August Whittard is offering 10% off at its café including its luxury tea, coffee and hot chocolate and selection of cakes, scones and sausage rolls.

More Time To Be Pampered: Now that the kids are back in school, it’s the perfect opportunity to focus on self-care. Guests are invited to enjoy complimentary beauty treatments at John Lewis & Partners on Friday 23rd August, 11am – 3pm, and collect a goody bag* filled with skincare and beauty samples from The Experience Desk, located on the ground floor. Throughout the day, Clarins will be offering Express Skin Services, Liz Earle will provide free Hydration Station Mini Facials, and Elemis will offer Skin Lab consultations and complimentary hand & arm massages to leave everyone feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Social Bite are offering a complimentary coffee with every traybake bought in-store

More Time To Treat Yourself: Enjoy giveaways and indulgent treats at Buchanan Galleries. ARRAN Sense of Scotland is giving away a free After the Rain Bath Salts** (worth £16.50) with every purchase made on Thursday 22nd August. On Friday 23rd August, Batch’d is treating customers who spend £10 with them to a free scoop of its exclusive organic soft-serve ice cream, and Scottish Design Exchange and Foodies! will be handing out £10 gift cards to visitors whilst they shop. GHD at John Lewis & Partners is including a complimentary gift worth £70 with any purchase over £150 and The Fragrance Shop will also be offering a gift bag with travel-sized perfumes, a toiletry bag and a weekend bag with every purchase over £60.

More Time To Give Back: Participate in charity initiatives by donating to local causes like Charity Super.Mkt and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity. Both brands have donation stations available in-store, offering a chance to raise much-needed income for charities that make a positive impact in the community. If kids have outgrown their clothes, or you have items that are no longer worn, consider donating them to a worthy cause.

More Time To Take On A Challenge: Take time to engage in a community initiative.Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity is hosting its Kami Bear Teddy Trail across Glasgow on 14th September, inviting people to help fundraise for patients in Scotland’s busiest children’s hospital and take part in either a 5K or 10K trail. Guests can sign up and collect their trail pack at Buchanan Galleries on Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th August. More information can be found here.Social Biteis challenging guests to take on the ultimate fundraiser and complete 100 miles to break the cycle of homelessness. From 1st September to World Homeless Day on 10th October, you’ll have 40 days to cover 100 miles in any way you choose: run, walk, cycle, swim, rollerblade or even hop! Every penny raised in sponsorship will go towards Social Bite’s wider mission to end homelessness by providing homes, jobs, food and support to people affected by homelessness. You can sign up here.

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Director at Buchanan Galleries, said: “The back-to-school season often means a return to routine for families, but it also offers everyone a chance to reclaim some well-deserved personal time. Here at Buchanan Galleries, we’re keen to recognise the effort parents, grandparents and carers put into keeping kids entertained during the school holidays, which is why we’ve teamed up with our brands to offer exclusive deals and treats for everyone to enjoy. We hope the people of Glasgow visit Buchanan Galleries this week and take full advantage of these special offers and rediscover the joy of having a little more time for themselves.”

Scottish Design Exchange and Foodies! Will be handing out £10 gift cards to visitors

The More Time To event will take place at Buchanan Galleries on Monday 19th – Friday 23rd August. For more information, please visit: https://buchanangalleries.co.uk/

*The goody bag will be available at John Lewis & Partners on a first come first serve basis, while supplies last

** One per customer