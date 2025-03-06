More women investors are needed to rebalance the investment gap

Women will hold 60% of the UK’s wealth, yet only 14% invest in early-stage unlisted companies known as angel investors

Scottish women-led angel investment group, Mint Ventures, is calling on women throughout the country to consider becoming angels – similar to Dragon’s Den early stage investing - to help re-balance the gender investment gap and unlock more capital to support more women and diverse founders.

It comes as it’s expected that women will soon hold 60% of the UK’s wealth*, yet only 14%** of women across the country are angel investors.

The call to action comes as the UK Government through its Invest in Women taskforce aims to unlock future economic growth in creating one of the world’s largest investment pools for female-led and mixed businesses. It also comes ahead of International Women’s Day and reflects the 2025 theme to #AccelerateAction for gender equality.

Mint Ventures CEO & Founder, Gillian Fleming

Gillian Fleming, founder and CEO of women-led angel investment group, Mint Ventures, said: “More women angels investing in women-led businesses plays an absolutely crucial role in shaping our society. Research has consistently shown that diverse leadership teams deliver more sustainability and profitability.

“The barriers to more women investing are not financial, they are cultural. So many women have an array of business skills and often money to invest but when it comes to angel investing, women often aren’t aware the many ways they can become an angel nor do they have access to relevant networks as men do, and it can be difficult to know where and how to start. This is especially prevalent for women who are balancing work and caring duties. As a woman angel, you really can make an incredible difference in supporting innovative new businesses with your own business and leadership expertise and act as a sounding board to inexperienced teams to help spur them on to greater heights and transfer your knowledge as a legacy to inspire.”

Angel Investment amounts can start at as little as £2,000 and with the significant UK tax breaks available – between 30-50% - there’s scope for angel investing to act as passive income, albeit it is a far riskier type of investing.

Gillian continued: “The more we can do to educate and support women to better understand the opportunities for investment, the benefits of doing so and dispel the myths of needing to invest a fortune to get started – it can be done from as little as two thousand pound – the more we can support diverse led companies. It will also allow us to invest in underfunded sectors that often overlooked for investment and lean on the typical positive gender characteristics of women, such as advanced risk awareness and socio-economic considerations, that make women excellent investors.”

Mint Ventures offer one-hour sessions over six months as a CPD approved online training programme that enable women to qualify as an investor, one of the ways of becoming an accredited angel investor. This cohort-based program facilitates peer to peer connections and, empowers members with all the knowledge and tools they should need to make educated investment decisions. A free taster course is also available. To find out more, please visit: www.mintventures.co.uk