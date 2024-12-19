Motherwell business named Shell Fuel Card Company of the Year 2024

Fleetmaxx Solutions based in Motherwell is delighted to be recognised as Shell Fuel Card Reseller of the Year 2024 at the highly anticipated Shell Reseller Awards, held at the prestigious Carden Park Hotel in Cheshire.

This award highlights Fleetmaxx’s exceptional growth and dedication as one of Shell’s newest resellers, having been established only five years ago.

The accolade reflects Fleetmaxx Solutions’ unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding service to businesses across the UK. Through a customer-first approach, the company has set itself apart in the competitive fuel card market by providing:

Excellent customer service

Transparent pricing with no hidden extras

No automatic fuel price hikes

Steve Clarke, Marketing Manager, Fleetmaxx Solutions

Fleetmaxx Solutions continues to offer businesses a trusted partnership for their fuel and fleet needs, helping customers save costs without compromising on quality or service.

Steve Clarke, Marketing Manager at Fleetmaxx Solutions, commented: "I am absolutely delighted that Fleetmaxx Solutions, in just five short years, has achieved such a prestigious milestone by being named Shell Fuel Card Reseller of the Year 2024.

"This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and customer-focused approach of our entire team. It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come in such a short time, building strong partnerships and delivering exceptional value to our customers.

"This achievement not only reflects the trust our clients place in us but also motivates us to continue driving innovation and excellence in the fuel and fleet industry. I couldn’t be prouder to be party of this team"

The team celebrate their fantastice win.

Recognising Individual Excellence

The awards night also celebrated the remarkable achievements of key Fleetmaxx Solutions team members:

Top Shell Salesperson: Arzhu was recognised for outstanding sales performance and her dedication to helping businesses optimise fuel solutions.

Top Retentions Champion: Scott was honoured for his exceptional focus on customer loyalty, ensuring clients remain satisfied and valued.

Unsung Hero Award: Kirsty was celebrated for her behind-the-scenes contributions, ensuring smooth operations across the board.

Top V-Power Salesperson: Cordelle demonstrated excellence in promoting Shell’s premium V-Power products to customers.

Top EV Salesperson: Cordelle also received recognition for leading the way in electric vehicle (EV) solutions, helping customers transition towards sustainable fleet management.

A Trusted Partner for Fuel and Fleet Solutions

Fleetmaxx Solutions offers a comprehensive range of Shell fuel card options, tailored to support fleets of all sizes and sectors, including:

Shell CRT Fuel Card: Ideal for HGV and diesel fleets.

Shell Fleet Card: Designed for comprehensive fleet management.

Shell Refuel EV Charge Card: Supporting businesses in their EV transition.

Shell Hybrid Card: Perfect for managing fleets with both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Fleetmaxx Solutions is proud to work in partnership with Shell to deliver high-quality fuel solutions while promoting sustainable practices for the future.