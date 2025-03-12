Much loved house type is down to single figures as families snap up a Lewis

It’s the last chance to buy at Allanwater Homes Chryston development, with only two four-bedroom detached villas left for sale. The roomy family homes are both priced at £359,995, with LBTT paid by Allanwater Homes on one.

A house type which is primarily designed for the family market, the Lewis has been an incredibly popular choice at Allanwater Chryston, leading the housebuilder to ask its Lewis buyers to outline what they love most about the Lewis.

Features such as the property’s bright open plan kitchen dining area, complete with its full wall bi-fold doors straight out into the garden, have scored highly, along with the Lewis’ four double bedrooms.

They’ve also given positive feedback on the Lewis’ plentiful storage space on both floors, together with its roomy upper hallway. Adding to the feeling of space is the utility room off the luxury fitted kitchen, left open plan without a door.

The Lewis has a flexible layout for families

Chryston itself is a thriving community and proving a popular place for all levels of buyers, from young families, resizing couples, or young professionals attracted by the strong commuting links, as the village is just two miles from the M80.

Along with its up-and-coming primary school, the village’s secondary school has a state-of-the-art community hub with its own library, and event space. Elsewhere in the village, there’s a good mix of independent shops, cafes and restaurants, alongside scenic green spaces, supermarkets, and healthcare facilities.

Lauren McNair is the Development Sales Manager at Allanwater Homes. She said: “We’ve always had very positive feedback on the Lewis, it really is one of those properties in which you can see yourself settled, with plenty of space for all the family.”

“We chose a Lewis as one of the development’s two showhomes,” added Lauren. “Prospective buyers really benefitted from being able to view it, appreciating the layout, together with the high-quality finishing, for themselves.”

There are only two Lewis villas left for sale at Allanwater Chrsyton

Lauren finished by urging all those interested in buying an energy efficient family home that will become “their forever property” to come along and find out more about the final two Lewis properties.

“Having Allanwater Homes pay the LBTT on one of the remaining Lewis plots will undoubtedly aid the purchase of this home,” she said. “We are committed to helping our buyers access their dream properties. You could be moved in for summer, enjoying the village feel of Chryston which is a place where families settle.”

Externally, the Lewis has kerb appeal, with a striking finish in grey and white. Front and rear/side lighting is included, with energy-efficient solar panels to the roof, and it benefits from fibre broadband availability. For customers’ complete peace of mind, each Lewis villa is constructed to new airtight standards offering greater heating efficiency and an EPC rating of band B, making the home highly energy efficient.

Lauren is available in the Sales Office every Thursday to Monday, between 11am to 5.30pm, and can be contacted on 07860 804957.

Further details www.allanwater.co.uk.