Muir Timber Systems secures new contract to support delivery of affordable homes in Kirkintilloch

Muir Timber Systems has secured a new contract with Kirkintilloch-based construction specialists, SIM Building Group, to support the delivery of 22 new affordable homes at Whitehill Court in East Dunbartonshire.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muir Timber Systems has secured a new contract with Kirkintilloch-based construction specialists, SIM Building Group, to support the delivery of 22 new affordable homes at Whitehill Court in East Dunbartonshire.

The development will offer a mix of terraced homes and flats, helping to meet local housing needs. As part of the contract, Muir Timber Systems is supplying a full timber kit package, including external wall panels, loose I-joist floors, internal NLB partitions, and loose site-erect roof trusses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deliveries to support the erection of the first block of flats began earlier this month, marking a strong start to the build programme.

Muir Timber Systems Factory

This project continues a successful working relationship between Muir Timber Systems and SIM Building Group, following the delivery of high-quality timber solutions on previous developments at Coatbridge Road in Glenmavis, Cobblebrae Farm in Falkirk, and Gartcosh Road in Kirkintilloch.

Part of the family run Muir Group, Muir Timber Systems was initially set up in 1975 to supply its sister companies, Muir Construction and Muir Homes, but now delivers timber solutions for a variety of contractors and house builders across Scotland from its factory in Inverkeithing.

The timber kits for this project are crafted using sustainable materials and are produced with energy drawn from the factory’s solar array, underscoring Muir Timber Systems' commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Gray, General Manager of Muir Timber Systems, said: “We’re proud to be continuing our strong working relationship with SIM Building Group on another important affordable housing development. At Muir Timber Systems, we focus on providing timber solutions that not only meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency, but also contribute to the creation of lasting, sustainable communities. Whitehill Court is a great example of this, and we’re excited to play our part in bringing these new homes to life.”

Michael Thewlis, Commercial Director of SIM Building Group said:“We have engaged with Muir Timber Systems on previous developments over the last 5 years and the good working relationship has been instrumental Sim Building Group delivering well-designed, energy-efficient homes for developers across central Scotland. Muir’s consistent quality and responsive service help keep our projects moving efficiently and we are delighted to be working together once again at Whitehill Court to provide much-needed affordable homes in the heart of Kirkintilloch.”