Murder: A Search for the Truth with international crime expert David Swindle in Glasgow

David Swindle, one of the UK’s top former detectives and serious crime experts, is coming to Glasgow on Sunday, October 12, at Barras Art & Design. With over 30 years in policing, including his groundbreaking work on the Peter Tobin case and the creation of Operation Anagram, David changed how Britain solves cold cases and tracks serial killers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David returns to the stage with broadcaster and publicist Heather Suttie for Murder: A Search for the Truth. They’ll take you behind the scenes of real murder investigations, sharing what really happens when detectives dig for answers.

Drawing on decades of experience, David has worked on hundreds of murder cases, cracking major crimes, and supporting families through loss. Known for his no-nonsense style and sharp analysis, he reveals the pressures and breakthroughs that come with hunting killers and fighting for justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David says: “I’m looking forward to being on stage with Heather, bringing together a new dynamic of the detective’s insight and an inquisitive publicist’s questions. This tour is a rare chance to hear real stories and understand the truth behind the headlines.”

Heather Suttie & David Swindle

This isn’t fiction – these are real victims, real cases, and real consequences. David will break down some of the UK’s most complex murder investigations, from suspicious deaths overseas to unresolved cases closer to home. He brings clarity, expertise, and a relentless drive to uncover the truth.

Heather Suttie joins him to ask the questions you want answered. Together, they’ll explore why killers kill – is it nature, nurture, or something darker? Can murderers be spotted before they strike? And is a perfect murder even possible?

Get your tickets now to see this gripping live event at BAaD in Glasgow. Tickets priced £24 plus booking fee are available via Eventbrite and scottishdetective.com