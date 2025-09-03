Music For Mary's Meals event in Glasgow's West End to help feed hungry children

Local musicians to perform at outdoor charity concert at Nostrana restaurant on Sunday, 7 September

Summer may be over, but music festival season is still here, with an exciting outdoor concert taking place in Glasgow’s West End on Sunday, 7 September.

Music For Mary’s Meals, organised by Nostrana restaurant and WestFest, will feature performances by local artists including singer-songwriter Chiara Berardelli and country duo Old Bohemia, all to raise funds for the Scottish international school feeding charity.

Mary’s Meals, founded in a shed in Dalmally, feeds more than 2.6 million children with a nutritious meal every school day. Mary’s Meals serves school meals in 16 countries, including India, Lebanon and Malawi. The promise of a daily meal encourages children from the world’s poorest communities into the classroom where they will gain an education that could be their ladder out of poverty. It costs only £19.15 to feed a hungry child with Mary’s Meals for a school year or just 10p a meal.

Marco Stevenson, owner of Nostrana, was keen to put on the event after a meeting with Mary’s Meals Founder Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow in the restaurant. He says: “I knew very little about Mary's Meals until Magnus talked to me about the history and his vision for the future of the charity, I was inspired!

“I have held children's charity events here for two decades and I wanted to help Mary’s Meals in any way I could, so I set up this music event here in Hyndland. I can’t wait to welcome people for a day of fun and to raise money for the charity!”

Morven Macgillivray, Supporter Engagement Manager at Mary’s Meals, says: “When Marco came to us with the idea of Music For Mary’s Meals, we were all so excited! It’s sure to be a great day with brilliant musicians and maybe even some special surprise guests.

“Visitors can even stop by our stall to find out more about our work and enter our raffle, with exciting prizes to be won! It will be fantastic to see lots of people having fun all while raising money to help us feed the next hungry child with Mary’s Meals.”

Marco Stevenson, centre, is running Music For Mary’s Meals on 7 September.

Music For Mary’s Meals is the first of a number of exciting events the charity is running throughout September across the city to raise awareness of its work. These include an open day at Broomhill Hyndland Parish Church on Saturday, 20 September, where visitors can hear the latest updates on Mary’s Meals’ mission and a talk from Geraldine McFaul, a Glaswegian who walked from her front door in Glasgow to Rome for Mary’s Meals, and a fundraising quiz at The Record Factory on Sunday, 28 September.

The charity is also encouraging supporters to take part in the Kelvingrove Park 10K Run on Sunday, 14 September to raise funds.

To book tickets for Music For Mary’s Meals, please visit www.eventbrite.com/e/music-for-marys-meals-tickets-1598934218289

To find out more about Mary’s Meals events throughout September, please visit www.marysmeals.org.uk/glasgow-events