Muslims give out over £18,000 at charity cheque presentation
This memorable evening combined the spirit of charity with the essence of community, a cornerstone of the Islamic faith.
The event celebrated the extraordinary generosity of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, presenting funds raised during the 2024 Beacon of Peace Scotland 5K Fun Walk/Run. Remarkably, every penny of the over £18,000 raised was distributed to nine deserving charities, showcasing the association's unwavering dedication to uplifting the needy and vulnerable.
Adding to the occasion’s significance, this inspiring celebration was held during the holy month of Ramadan, a time of reflection, unity, and giving. Following the cheque presentation, guests came together to break their fast with a special Iftar dinner, symbolising shared humanity and fostering a deep sense of togetherness.
Charity Beneficiaries:
- CHAS
- Macmillan Cancer Support
- BJO Amara Charity
- Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity
- Beatson Cancer Charity
- Afghan Women Empowering Futures
- Ibrox Primary & Nursery School
- Humanity First UK
- Masroor Hospital Complex (Burkina Faso)
Imam Fakhar Aftab, Missionary-in-Charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Glasgow, delivered a stirring keynote address. He eloquently underscored the vital role of charitable giving in Ramadan and its profound impact on society.
Representatives of beneficiary charities expressed heartfelt gratitude to the AMEA Scotland for their boundless generosity and pledged to further their missions with the donated funds.
Former MP Glasgow Central Alison Thewliss presented the vote of thanks, lauding the Ahmadiyya community for their extraordinary efforts and launched the fundraising for 2025 Beacon of Peace Scotland 5K Fun Walk/Fun due on June 1. The evening concluded with a sumptuous Iftar meal, expertly prepared by devoted community volunteers, bringing joy to over 120 attendees.
This event stands as a shining testament to the power of faith, compassion, and collaboration in creating a better world, which is epitomised by the motto of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community "Love for all, Hatred for none".