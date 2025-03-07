National hunt for Apprentice of the Year comes to Glasgow

National trade body the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA) is holding the first regional heat of its nationwide contest to find its Apprentice of the Year 2025 in Glasgow.

City of Glasgow College will host the event, in which Junior and Senior apprentices will have just six hours to scale up, sketch out and paint a complex image designed to test their stamina, accuracy and skill.

Overall, five regional heats are held in Scotland, England and Wales, with top scorers going through to a Grand Final event held in Doncaster.

Winners are announced at the PDA’s prestigious Premier Trophy Awards, held at Plaisterers’ Hall, London, in July.

PDA Chief Executive, Neil Ogilvie said: “We’re delighted to be opening the competition for 2025 in Glasgow.

“Each year, the PDA hosts this competition with a view to providing apprentices in the trade the opportunity to test their mettle, build confidence and network with fellow apprentices across their home region.

“Apprentices who take part really value this experience as part of their journey into a ‘career in colour’ and the competition events also open up additional opportunities further down the line.”

The competition event takes place at City of Glasgow College on Thursday March 13.

For more about the PDA visit: www.paintingdecoratingassociation.co.uk