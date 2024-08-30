Neurodivergent Entrepreneur Angela Prentner-Smith Seeks Investment in Silicon Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Angela Prentner-Smith, a Glasgow-based entrepreneur known for her human-centred approach to training and consultancy, is set to revolutionise the e-learning landscape with the launch of Neve Learning, a cloud-based Ed-Tech platform designed to create a more inclusive and future-focused educational environment.

Neve Learning is designed with inclusion at its core, particularly for those with conditions such as dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD, and autism. By providing tailored Learning Pathways, Neve offers a roadmap that guides learners through content in manageable, engaging chunks. This approach not only enhances the learning experience for students but also supports educators in delivering content more effectively. The next phase is to build a personalisation engine driven by artificial intelligence.

Prentner-Smith, who identifies as neurodivergent, has been a trailblazer in advocating for the inclusion of diverse minds in the professional world. Her personal experiences with dyspraxia and traits associated with ADHD and autism have inspired her to champion the cause of neurodiversity in business and education.

Globally, between at least 15-20% of the population is neurodiverse, with up to 10% diagnosed with dyslexia, 5% with ADHD, and 1-2% with autism. Prentner-Smith sees this diversity as a critical asset in the workplace, rather than a challenge to be mitigated.The launch of Neve Learning also presents a unique opportunity for investors. Those who back this project will not only gain a share continued success but will also contribute to a purpose-driven initiative aimed at reshaping the future of education and work.

Angela Prentner-Smith

“Neurodiversity isn't a barrier; it's an asset waiting to be harnessed,” Prentner-Smith emphasised. “With Neve Learning, we’re not just accommodating diverse learners—we’re empowering them. Our platform is designed to recognise and adapt to the unique ways in which different brains function, making learning more effective and lasting for everyone.”

As organisations worldwide continue to embrace diversity and inclusion, Neve Learning stands out as a pioneering platform that not only acknowledges the strengths of neurodiverse individuals but actively integrates them into the learning process. This approach not only enhances learning outcomes but also fosters a more inclusive and innovative workforce.

“Neve Learning is just the beginning,” said Prentner-Smith. “We’re building a future where education is truly inclusive, where everyone’s unique abilities are celebrated, and where technology and neuroscience come together to create learning experiences that work for all.”

For further information on Neve Learning or investment opportunities with This is Milk, please contact: Angela Prentner-Smith [email protected] and for more on Neve visit here.