New campaign spotlights masking and the power of therapy amid rise in ADHD diagnoses

To mark ADHD Awareness Month, the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) is launching ‘Unmasking ADHD through therapy’, a campaign highlighting how therapy can help navigate the emotional challenges of a recent diagnosis and masking.

More than three quarters (76%) of therapists have seen an increase in clients seeking counselling for ADHD-related issues in the past year, according to a survey of over 2,600 BACP therapists.

With 57% of therapists reporting that they often see clients masking their ADHD traits to avoid stigma, the new ‘Unmasking ADHD through therapy' campaign highlights this struggle through a series of powerful portraits. Each photograph features individuals with ADHD holding masks they’ve created which symbolise the contrast between their public personas, and traits and feelings they tend to mask.

These portraits represent the burden of masking, and the relief felt from unmasking through therapy.

Lauren pictured unmasking as part of BACP ADHD campaign

The imagery is complemented by a short film that captures the process of creating these masks in an art workshop featuring four case studies and a BACP therapist. The film captures candid conversation between participants around their experience with ADHD, masking and therapy, illustrating each participant's journey from masking to unmasking. It showcases the transformative role of therapy in helping individuals live authentically and embrace self-acceptance.

Nathalie Limon (32), a participant in the film and imagery, shared her personal experience with masking: “I realise now that I have spent my entire life trying to hide my ADHD symptoms to fit into environments that didn’t suit me, and it was draining. This led to repeated burnouts—trying to force myself into roles that weren’t right felt like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. It took a toll on me, both physically and emotionally, leaving me exhausted and overwhelmed. When I was finally diagnosed, it was a relief—like I was finally seeing the truth about myself.”

“Therapy has been a game-changer. It’s given me the space to unmask, release the shame I felt around my brain working differently, and embrace who I am. I no longer feel the need to hide, and I hope this campaign encourages others with ADHD to seek the same support and self-acceptance.”

Further ADHD statistics from BACP’s Mindometer survey reveal:

Nathalie pictured unmasking as part of BACP ADHD campaign

More than half (58%) of therapists have noticed a rise in clients seeking their services to adjust to a new ADHD diagnosis.

72% of therapists say clients feel relieved after receiving a diagnosis.

Emotional regulation (82%), academic or work performance (67%) and relationships with friends and family (67%) are the top three areas of life that ADHD has the greatest impact, according to therapists.

BACP therapist Mark Redwood comments: “ADHD can have a big impact on various aspects of a person’s life, on managing emotions and maintaining focus, navigating challenges at work or school, and sustaining relationships.”

Alice pictured unmasking as part of BACP ADHD campaign

“While people can feel relieved getting a diagnosis, it's often not the end of the journey. Diagnosis also brings greater awareness of the extent of strategies people have been using to cope, such as masking. Masking is a common strategy used by people with ADHD to avoid rejection and stigma, but it's exhausting and can often lead to burnout. Therapy offers a safe and supportive space to explore issues such as masking, where people can build confidence to try out masking less, and extend that into their everyday lives. Therapy can't fix ADHD, but it can help people build coping strategies, live more authentically, and learn to thrive with ADHD."

Lisa Morrison Coulthard, Director of Professional Standards, Policy and Research at BACP says: “Through this campaign, we hope to highlight that therapy can be extremely effective in supporting individuals recently diagnosed with ADHD and especially with the sometimes complex emotional response that may follow. It’s not about ‘solving’ ADHD, but about helping people understand their diagnosis, address the challenges of masking, and live in a way that feels true to themselves.”

BACP’s ‘Unmasking ADHD through therapy’ campaign seeks to raise awareness of how BACP-registered therapists can support individuals diagnosed with ADHD, guiding them through the confusion and emotional hurdles that often accompany the diagnosis.

By bringing personal stories of masking and unmasking to life, the campaign aims to foster greater understanding of ADHD and promote the importance of therapy as a supportive resource. To find out more about ‘Unmasking ADHD through therapy’ visit: www.bacp.co.uk/unmaskingadhd