New CEO for Glasgow charity

New CEO: Michelle Mulgrew

A leading Scottish children’s charity head quartered in Glasgow has announced its new chief executive.

Michelle Mulgrew will take the reins at Early Years Scotland when Jane Brumpton steps down this summer.

EYS is Scotland’s leading specialist organisation supporting children from pre-birth to five years of age, and their families.

Michelle joins from West Dunbartonshire Council, where she is Head of Centre at Whitecrook Early Learning and Childcare Centre.

She said: “I’m excited, delighted and proud in equal measures to take up the CEO role at such an amazing organisation.

“I believe passionately in everything that Early Years Scotland stands for and the amazing work it does for young children and their families.

“I can’t wait to get started and meet the team who do such brilliant work the length and breadth of the country.”

EYS chair Marion Burns said Michelle’s appointment followed a rigorous process led by LHH Recruitment Solutions.

She added: “Michelle is the ideal candidate to build on the brilliant work carried out by Jane Brumpton and lead the organisation through its next stage of development.”

Michelle is due to take up her new role on June 30.