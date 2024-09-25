New research reveals why this Scottish city needs to be your go-to for future gigs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dominating the 2024 live music scene, and the highly anticipated Oasis reunion set for 2025, live music is truly having its moment. The trend of ‘gig-tripping’ - planning a short trip or holiday around a concert - has become the ultimate way to experience live performances. But, with artists often scheduling gigs across the country, how do you decide where to go?

TransPennine Express has stepped in to help with new research. By creating an index using fifty of the UK’s biggest towns and cities and scoring them out of 100 on their accessibility, enjoyability, popularity and affordability, the research will help you determine the ultimate destination for your next gig.

The 10 best gig-tripping destinations in the UK

Leeds – 74.94 Manchester – 74.19 Glasgow – 73.45 Cardiff – 73.20 Liverpool – 71.22 Birmingham – 70.47 Nottingham – 69.48 Bristol – 67.00 Sheffield – 65.76 Newcastle – 65.01

Glasgow comes in third (behind Leeds and Manchester) as one of the UKs best gig-tripping cities, scoring 73.45 out of 100 thanks to its 78 music venues - which equates to over one venue for every square mile of the city. With a whopping 874 events scheduled over the next year, Glasgow is really delivering for the music fans. Not only that, the three venues holding the most events for the year ahead are highly reviewed by their patrons, racking up an average Google review rating of 4.50 (over 20,000 reviews). Glasgow is also one of the most talked about online, earning 21,903 Instagram posts for #glasgowgigs and over 800 positive mentions on X.com. With iconic venues such as O2 Academy and King Tut's Wah Wah Hut on their doorstep, it’s not hard to see why Glasgow takes a spot in the top three!

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience & Transformation Director for TransPennine Express, comments: "The North and Scotland boasts a rich musical legacy, being the birthplace of legendary bands like Oasis and The Beatles. We're proud to see it come out on top as a hotspot for some of the UK's top gig destinations.

Recent tours, such as Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, have significantly boosted local businesses near the venues, further cementing the North and Scotland's status as vibrant hubs for live music.

At TransPennine Express, we're proud to offer extra services around major tour dates, as it's really important that we support our customers heading home from concerts."

To help those looking to plan their next gig trip, wherever it may be, TransPennine Express has also provided some handy tips:

1. Book early: Once you’ve secured your concert tickets, it’s best to book your accommodation and travel as soon as possible to get the best deals and ensure availability.

2. Research the venue: Familiarise yourself with the concert venue, including its location and public transport options if needed, so you won’t be late for the gig. It’s also a good idea to wait inside the venue once the gig has finished to let the crowds disperse.

3. Plan your itinerary: Besides the concert, plan other activities to make the most of your trip. Look for other events happening around the same dates as the gig. You might find festivals, markets or other shows that can add to your experience.

4. Stay flexible: Be prepared for changes or delays in your plans. A flexible itinerary allows you to adapt and enjoy your trip without the stress of rushing to get from A to B.

The full study, including more information on the top three UK cities for gig-tripping and which artists are predicted to drive the most travel to see them, can be found onsite here: https://www.tpexpress.co.uk/explore-the-north-and-scotland/blog/2024/september/gig-tripping-destinations