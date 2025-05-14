New Scots celebrate community in Glasgow this Mental Health Awareness Week

A group of asylum-seeking and refugee women in Scotland are harnessing the power of creativity and community to support Mental Health Awareness Week.

At an art workshop hosted at Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA), the women created artworks reflecting their personal journeys and the strength found in community, which is the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

Their creations have been transformed into a limited edition series of postcards and a tote bag, which are available to buy with funds raised helping to fund future projects to foster and nurture good mental health.

The women are participants in Mental Health Foundation projects to support the mental health and wellbeing of asylum seekers and refugees in Glasgow. As well as mental health education and guidance, the projects support people to become active members in their new communities, for example by joining school councils.

Menesia Keister, moved to Glasgow from Namibia in 2019 and is now working as a carer. Her artwork is one of those featured in the postcard series.

Menesia said: “The Mental Health Foundation projects are like a home away from home. I can express my feelings there. I feel safe to share my thoughts and ideas. If it wasn’t for Mental Health Foundation I would have really struggled.

“I’ve lived in Glasgow for five years and I love it. The people are genuinely patient, caring and kind, and I’ve made lots of good friends here. People from Glasgow are always happy to help – Glasgow makes the people, and the people make Glasgow.”

Asylum seekers and refugees are at higher risk of poor mental health due to trauma they experience in their countries of origin, their journey to safety, and throughout the asylum process in the UK. Mental Health Foundation runs programmes across the UK supporting people with opportunities to connect, create and find community.

Community is an important protective factor for our mental health. It not only helps tackle social isolation, but it gives us a sense of belonging, safety, purpose and support. People who are more socially connected to family, friends, or their community are happier, physically healthier, and live longer. They typically have lower stress levels and fewer mental health problems than people who are less well connected,

During Mental Health Awareness Week, the Mental Health Foundation is encouraging people to share their own experiences of communities and the positive impact they’ve had on their mental health and wellbeing. #ThisIsMyCommunity.

Ghizala Avan, Senior Programmes Manager at Mental Health Foundation, said: "We’d like to say a huge thanks to the women for giving their talent and time to create these beautiful artworks representing community. This Mental Health Awareness Week, we are celebrating the power of community to support good mental health and wellbeing by providing us with a sense of belonging, safety, support, and purpose.

“Through creative projects like these, we are reminded that mental health thrives when people come together, uplift one another, and build meaningful connections. As people move between places, leaving behind familiar communities and finding new ones, it becomes even more important for communities to be open, welcoming, and supportive of newcomers. We encourage everyone to take inspiration from these women’s creations and reflect on how we can all help foster compassionate, supportive spaces where mental wellbeing is prioritised."

To purchase the postcards or a tote bag visit the Mental Health Foundation shop: https://shop.mentalhealth.org.uk/

For more information on Mental Health Awareness Week visit www.mentalhealth.org.uk/mhaw.