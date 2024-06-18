New senior executive team to build contractor's growth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The appointment of a new senior executive team will be key to Glasgow-based building contractor's growth.

Eycon, the Glasgow-based building contractor, is primed for further growth following the appointment of two new directors.

Colin Young, who joined the firm in February 2022 as Contracts Manager, steps up to become Construction Director, while Iain Buchanan has been promoted to Commercial Director after 18 months with the firm.

The strengthening of the senior management set-up sees the pair join husband-and-wife directors Stuart and Melanie Eynon in leading a new-look executive team.

Promotion: Colin Young (l) and Iain Buchanan..

The family-run business has enjoyed consistent growth since its formation in the summer of 2018, the latest set of financial results showing a £6 million turnover.

From its headquarters at Hillington, Eycon works with a Scotland-wide client base. The contractor has just completed work on Parklea, the Inverclyde Community Hub, and recently began construction of the new Porcelanosa showroom in Aberdeen.

Commenting on his appointment, Iain Buchanan said: “With a massive year ahead, working with a number of new and existing clients, I’m very thankful for the opportunity to join the senior management team. Eycon’s core values align with my own and I’m looking forward to helping the business grow in the coming years.”

Colin Young said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to help shape the trajectory of the company as part of the senior team. Eycon is a great business to work for with a real client-facing attitude to construction and I’m looking forward to contributing to an exciting future together.”

With regular clients including abrdn, Peter Vardy Ltd, Industrials REIT and Rankeilour Properties, Managing Director Stuart Eynon is confident the promotions will put the company in a strong position to continue its growth strategy.

“It’s about having the right people in the right roles and I’m delighted with the leadership team which is now going to drive the company forward,” he said. “I have known both Iain and Colin for a long time and we are aligned in the way we want to deliver construction projects. They bring a huge amount of knowledge, skills and personality that will aid our growth.

“I’m proud that it’s been a success story for us in the six years we have been trading. We have grown consistently every year but we’re now ready to take the firm to the next level and these appointments will be key to that.