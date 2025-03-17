New ‘state-of-the-art’ opticians and audiology store set to open in Glasgow’s east end

One of Glasgow’s busiest opticians and audiology stores is upgrading to a brand-new unit as demand for its services continues to grow.

Specsavers, which has been located at Glasgow Fort Shopping Centre for the last decade, is relocating to another unit within the mall to accommodate the needs of its growing customer base.

The current store will close on Sunday April 20, with the new store at Unit B10 – situated next to Warren James Jewellers – set to open its doors on Saturday April 26.

Around £400,000 has been invested in the relocation, with the new store increasing the number of testing rooms from four to six to meet customer demand.

Specsavers Glagsow Fort store director Arlene Stephenson (L) and optometrist director Sarah Freel (R)

State-of-the-art technology has been installed throughout – including an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scanner – while a dedicated audiology room will allow specialists to boost the number of wax removal services on offer.

What’s more, the store is growing the team as it has invested in two additional optometrists, a pre-reg optometrist and a new wax removal specialist.

Arlene Stephenson, director at Specsavers Glasgow Fort, says: ‘We’re absolutely thrilled to be relocating to a new store within the shopping centre that will allow us to better serve our growing customer base.

‘Demand for our services has never been higher, and this investment means we can enhance our offering with more testing rooms, state-of-the-art equipment and audiology services.

‘By expanding our team and investing in the latest technology, we’re ensuring that our customers continue to receive the very best eye and hearing care in a welcoming and accessible environment.

‘We’re really excited about this next chapter and can’t wait to welcome both new and familiar faces to our brand-new store.’

Specsavers’ new store at Unit B10 will open from 9am – 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am – 7pm every Saturday and 10am – 6pm every Sunday.

To book an appointment, call the store directly on 0141 771 0871 or visit: www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/thefortglasgow.

Specsavers is celebrating more than 40 years of care and is now the largest privately-owned eye care and audiology company in the world with more than 2,500 businesses in 11 countries.

The company is committed to changing lives through better sight and hearing by making expert care accessible and affordable for everyone, and also offers a Home Visits service for those unable to travel to one of its 1,000 locally owned stores.

To learn more, visit: www.specsavers.co.uk