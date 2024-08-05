Next Phase of Ravenscraig Regeneration: 200-Acre Land Remediation Proposal Submitted

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) has been submitted to North Lanarkshire Council for the extraction and remediation works of 200 acres of land at Ravenscraig, moving the regeneration of the former steelworks into its next phase.

The major planning application covers the remediation of 200 acres of land in the centre of Ravenscraig which equates to approximately 20% of the site. This includes an area known as Meadowhead, which is adjacent to the new urban park, The Craig, and Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, plus a section of land next to New College Lanarkshire Motherwell Campus (Plots TC1-TC3).

With the site being a former industrial steelworks facility, certain parts of land at Ravenscraig requires extensive remediation before any new building can take place. The remediation works include the removal of remnants from steel production and deep reinforced concrete foundations, preparing the land for future redevelopment.

Aerial View of Meadowhead Remediation Area - Ravenscraig

The remediation works represent a substantial investment into the community of Ravenscraig which will see the extraction, recycling and backfilling of over 600,000 cubic metres of material.

Russell Wilkie, Director at Ravenscraig Limited, said, “Ravenscraig is one of Europe’s largest regeneration and community creation initiatives, building a self-sufficient community with high quality housing, transport links, education and employment opportunities.

“These essential remediation works will allow for future investment and growth for Ravenscraig. This area of land represents huge potential for the people of North Lanarkshire, with scope to provide over 2,000 homes which would add to the 1,000 homes built to date.”

Following the PAN for land remediation, there will be a three month consultation period before the submission of the planning application, with a final planning decision expected in 2025.

Community consultations are taking place on Thursday 29th August (1-7pm) and Thursday 26th September (1-7pm) at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, 1 O'Donnell Way, Wishaw, Motherwell, ML1 2TZ.