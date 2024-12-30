N'ice one Clan fans as they donate food and toys to charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of the Glasgow Clan ice hockey team made the festive season that little bit better for those less well-off.

Over two games in a weekend they donated piles of foodstuffs and lots of toys for distribution during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The Clan organised a Foodbank Donation Appeal at their recent home game in Braehead Arena against Manchester Storm and the following night the club’s annual Toy Donation Appeal took place at their home game against Dundee Stars.

The food donations are being given to Renfrewshire Foodbank and the East Renfrewshire Larder. And the toys will be going to the Renfrewshire Toy Bank.

From left, Julie Edmiston and Crystal Clayton from Renfrewshire Foodbank collecting the donations made by Clan fans.

Julie Edmiston, assistant manager at Renfrewshire Foodbank said: "We’d like to thank The Glasgow Clan and the home and away support for their generosity once again.

“We are completely overwhelmed with the amount of food and other essential items donated. This will help us support more people who are facing hunger and hardship at this time of year.

“Let's work together to ensure no one goes hungry in Renfrewshire."

Lauren Roy-Sutherland from Renfrewshire Toy Bank said: The Clan have supported us year after year and it’s never any less overwhelming.

“The fan base is always so incredibly generous and it means so much.

“This really is a local team supporting local children and we cannot thank the Clan enough for all they do to give back to their community. The donation was huge and will help so many families.”

Dawn Murray, at the East Renfrewshire Larder said: “We’d like to thank everyone at The Clan for their very generous donations to the foodbank – it’s very much appreciated.

“Thanks to the wonderful donations from Clan fans, we at East Renfrewshire Larder feel much more confident providing food parcels to our clients over the festive period, including lots of lovely treats.

“As a small independent food bank, we are extremely grateful for all the donations received from the Clan’s recent food drive. They will go a long way to support vulnerable families in our community over the festive period.”

Glasgow Clan managing director, Gareth Chalmers said: “Once again our Purple Army of fans have shown their incredible generosity.

“The Clan is part of the local community and we always want to do what we can to support those who may need a helping hand – especially during the festive period.”