North Toryglen regeneration enters final phase with nearly 60 new homes

Work has started on the final phase of a 15-year regeneration project which will see nearly 60 new homes built in Glasgow.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow, part of Wheatley Group, is working with Glasgow City Council and housebuilder Cruden to deliver 48 homes for social rent and 10 for mid-market rent in the south of the city.

North Toryglen is one of Glasgow’s eight Transformational Regeneration Areas (TRAs) identified for regeneration and development through Transforming Communities: Glasgow, a partnership between Wheatley Group, Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government.

The TRA programme creates new sustainable communities together with the creation of jobs and homes.

Work on the new-build homes on the £12.5 million development, supported by an £8m grant from the Scottish Government Affordable Housing Supply Programme managed by Glasgow City Council, is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

The properties will be a mixture of one and two-bedroom flats, and three-bedroom family homes.

This is the fourth and final phase of the TRA programme in North Toryglen, which has seen 100 new social homes built for Wheatley Homes Glasgow and 172 homes built for sale by Cruden to-date.

Lindsay Lauder, Director of Development and Regeneration at Wheatley Group, said: “We’re delighted to have started work on this final phase of new affordable homes in North Toryglen and alongside our partners at Glasgow City Council and Scottish Government, delivering on the commitments made to the community through Transforming Communities: Glasgow.

“It brings to a close more than 15 years of investment and transformation in the community, providing a range of high quality, affordable housing for local people.”

The mid-market homes for rent will be managed by Lowther, also part of Wheatley Group.

Mid-market rent homes are for people with a gross annual household income of up to £46,000, such as key workers, who do not have priority for social housing. Mid-market rents with Lowther start at £406 a month.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Housing, Development and Land Use at Glasgow City Council and chair of the TC:G, said: “These new high-quality and much-needed affordable homes will be a very welcome addition to the housing currently being built in the city, and we are delighted to work with our partners on this project. The energy-efficiency and adaptability of these homes, set in the attractive environment being created in North Toryglen, will make them fantastic places for people to stay.”

Fraser Lynes, Managing Director of Cruden Homes, said: “We are pleased to continue our strong relationship with Wheatley Group as we work on the final phase of North Toryglen’s transformation, delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes that support Glasgow City Council’s vision for a vibrant, inclusive community.

“This phase will deliver a further 58 new affordable homes, thoughtfully designed to address urgent housing needs, with energy-saving technologies and accessibility features that ensure they remain affordable and adaptable for residents.

“Beyond the homes themselves, this development’s commitment to biodiversity - through green spaces, walking and cycling routes, and dedicated wildlife features - are just some of the reasons why North Toryglen is an inspiring place for residents to live, connect, and thrive.”