Nursery youngsters celebrate graduation with plans to become doctors, builders and Disney princesses

Puddle Lane in Hillington has waved goodbye to their pre-school children as they are set to embark on their next big adventure – primary school.

The children, who all receive funded hours through the Scottish Government’s funded childcare scheme, took part in a celebratory graduation ceremony on Friday 26 July to mark the end of their early years' education.

In the midst of the nursery graduates were some big plans for the future; Justin has his sights set on being a builder, Honour is destined to become a real-life Disney Princess at the theme parks, Rosie is aiming to become a firefighter while Hallie is aiming for medical school to become a doctor, Leo has his sights set on working at an aquarium, while Vance is ready to be a teacher.

Kelly Hegarty, nursery manager at Puddle Lane said: “We said farewell to some of our older children and to mark the graduation day, we followed the interests of the children and when they said they wanted an outdoor graduation we made sure to make that happen.

Puddle Lane children graduating

“The day focused on the children’s achievements, celebrated their wonderful personalities and focused on their love of the outdoors – which is something we nurture at Puddle Lane through our outdoor spaces and day trips.”

The graduation day consisted of the children and nursery staff embarking on an adventure in Kelburn Country Park where they explored the secret forest, stepped into the houses for giants, looked in the swamps for crocodiles and curiously explored the gingerbread houses designed for witches. The nursery was keen to take the children’s lead on what they wanted to do for their graduation day, with a day exploring Kelburn Country Park being a resounding choice.

The children’s nursery in Hillington has provided a solid early years’ education and the children are going to primary school with lots of great skills, friendships and social awareness.

Puddle Lane offers early years nursery placements to all children living in Renfrewshire, Glasgow and surrounding areas. The children’s nursery is part of Kibble Group - a national charity that provides care and education services to children and young people in Scotland. Puddle Lane is a social enterprise with all profits re-invested into nursery to continually grow.

The purpose-built nursery is a state-of-the-art space with indoor and outdoor areas that are designed to provide a spacious, free-flowing environment for youngsters to learn happily through play.

The children’s nursery currently boasts an impressive outdoor space for children to explore and a community garden to develop their green fingered hobbies. The garden is designed to encourage independent play where the children and young people can get involved in growing fruits, vegetables and plants.

Jim Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer, Kibble said: “We’re thrilled to have played a part in the education of the next generation and I'm so pleased to see they’re heading off with a great sense of ambition and clearly a confidence in their own potential.”

Puddle Lane has recently expanded to include two new playrooms meaning it can welcome more children to the setting. There are spaces available in the 0 - 1, 2 - 3 and 3 –5 rooms ensuring children and parents can be assured Puddle Lane can provide a quality learning environment from birth to pre-school.

For more information about Puddle Lane or to enrol your child, visit www.puddlelane.org