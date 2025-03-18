Oatlands pub set for renovation

A transformation is underway at The Jenny Burn, as Marston’s invests £342k into refreshing this beloved community pub. With exciting new updates, the pub is set to reopen with a new look, that caters to both locals and families alike.

The revamped Two Door Pub will now offer two unique areas: a lively locals’ bar and a cozy, family-focused lounge. A central partition will separate the spaces, ensuring there’s something for everyone under one roof, whether you’re enjoying a quiet drink or spending quality time with loved ones.

The updated Jenny Burn is the perfect spot to gather with friends, enjoy delicious meals, or raise a glass in celebration. Sports enthusiasts will appreciate the pub's new addition of 4k big screens showing TNT and Sky Sports, providing a prime location to catch all the latest fixtures while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere.

To enhance the experience, special offers will be available, including Pizza Mondays, where guests can enjoy a pizza and drink for £12.95, and Curry Wednesdays, offering the same deal for just £12.95.

Sketch of the new family lounge area

Situated near popular landmarks such as Celtic Park, Hampden Park, and the Emirates Arena, The Jenny Burn is ideally located for a bite to eat or a refreshing drink before or after a game or even following a peaceful walk through the nearby Richmond Park.

The pub will continue to serve its fan-favourite dishes, such as the Ultimate Southern-fried Chicken Burger, Mac & Cheese, and Chicken Tikka Masala, with options designed for both adults and children.

Siobhan Symon, General Manager, says: "This refurbishment will provide the perfect setting for the community to enjoy great food, drinks, and company, no matter the occasion. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back and showing off the fantastic improvements. Whether you're here for a pint, a family meal, or to catch the big game, The Jenny Burn will be the perfect place to spend time with your loved ones."

Marston’s, with over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, offers a wide range of venues from traditional locals to family-friendly spots, all with the goal of creating memorable experiences for everyone.

The Jenny Burn temporarily closed for refurbishment on Monday March 17 and is set to reopen its doors on Thursday April 10.