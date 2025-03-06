O’Neill’s Grand Central and O’Neill’s Merchant Square Glasgow announces week-long celebration leading up to St. Patrick’s Day

From Tuesday, March 11 to Monday, March 17, O’Neill’s in Glasgow will be the place to be for all things Irish, with a week of festivities, unbeatable offers, and plenty of Guinness.

The Ultimate St. Patrick’s Week at O’Neill’s:

Cheltenham Festival (Tuesday 11th - Friday 14th March)

Catch the energy of the Cheltenham Festival on the big screens at O’Neill’s Grand Central and O’Neill’s Merchant Square, with all the excitement and drama of the races. The atmosphere will be electric, and there’s no better place to enjoy the festival than at Albion Street or Union St.

Six Nations Action (Saturday 15th March)

Gear up for a full day of Six Nations rugby, live on the big screens. Whether you’re watching with friends or joining in on the fun, O’Neill’s provides the next best seat in the house.

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend (Sunday 16th – Monday 17th March)

For those looking to get an early start on the celebrations, O’Neill’s Grand Central and O’Neill’s Merchant Square are ready to welcome guests with true Irish hospitality. With the best Guinness in town and an atmosphere that will have guests saying “just one more,” there’s no better place to raise a pint or take on the challenge of splitting the G.

Enjoy fantastic deals on 4-shot bundles and exclusive O’Neill’s app offers, including: £2 pints of Guinness, 2-4-1 Baby Guinness, a complimentary Dublin Mule with your order. Guests can also take advantage of the ‘Irish Tapas’ deal, where a bag of Taytos can be enjoyed for just 30p with the purchase of a pint of Guinness.

Don’t Miss Out!

Gather your friends and make this St. Patrick’s Day one to remember. Whether it’s enjoying the Cheltenham Festival, catching the Six Nations action, or kicking off the St. Paddy’s celebrations with unbeatable offers, O’Neill’s has something for everyone this St Patrick’s Day.

