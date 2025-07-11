Ospa welcomes Oticon to Strathclyde Business Park in largest letting of 2025

Ospa – the premium serviced office provided by Scotland’s largest commercial property company, HFD – has secured its largest letting this year, with Oticon agreeing to pre-let 20,000 sq. ft. at Strathclyde Business Park’s Mercury House.

From Spring 2026, the Danish hearing aid manufacturer will move its Scottish operation from its current site at Cadzow Industrial Estate in Hamilton, where it has been for more than 50 years. The deal represents 37% of the available accommodation at Mercury Houseand is a further letting to a major occupier, after Kwik-Fit moved to substantial space at Duart House last year.

Represented by CBRE, Oticon has benefited from Ospa’s hybrid occupational model, with the majority of accommodation taken on a long-term lease together with additional space on more flexible terms. The core space extends to the entire ground floor, amounting to 17,500 sq. ft, with a bespoke Cat B fit-out being delivered by Ospa, including a combination of office, production and R&D space. The firm will also take another 2,500 sq. ft. on Mercury House’s first floor on a flexible service agreement, allowing Oticon to expand or contract in future according to its operational needs.

HFD originally built Mercury House in 1990 and recently acquired the office building from LondonMetric Property. The 65,000 sq. ft. office space is being refurbished with a focus on sustainability and amenity enhancements to reflect Ospa’s offering, with enhanced common areas including meeting and focus rooms, collaboration areas, spa-style shower facilities, and a significant improvement to the building’s energy performance which is powered with 100% green electricity.

Built on HFD’s long standing track record of delivering serviced office space for over 35 years, the new Ospa brand was launched in February 2024 as Scotland’s premium, all inclusive, serviced office provider, and has secured just under 100,000 sq. ft. of lettings in its first year. In addition to Mercury House, the Ospa portfolio spans five other buildings at Strathclyde Business Park and Hamilton International Park, with each property offering fully integrated services from the on-site management team.

Rosemary Hill, director of HFD Services, said: “Securing a high-quality company like Oticon for Mercury House, in what will likely be one of the largest out-of-town office deals of the year for Glasgow and the west of Scotland, is further validation of our enhanced Ospa offering. We look forward to welcoming the Oticon team next year, once our comprehensive refurbishment and fit-out work at the property has completed.

“Occupiers are increasingly looking for a better quality working environment and access to amenities for their staff, with flexibility in terms that can support changes to business needs and an all-inclusive service delivery that can save them ancillary property costs and management time. In this case, Oticon began its search with a traditional lease in mind, before discovering Ospa’s all-inclusive service with one service provider and a fully transparent, single cost. After a successful first 18 months of operation, we hope to announce further deals in the near future.”

Bronwen Coleman, general manager at Oticon, said: “Our new facilities at Mercury House will provide a premium quality workspace for our UK operations and support the continued growth of our business. With CBRE’s guidance, we have shifted from a traditional owner-occupied model to a fully managed workspace, which better aligns with our needs and values. The new workspace enhances the employee experience with premium amenities and collaborative environments that promote creativity and wellbeing.

"As a leading hearing healthcare company, we know that our success depends on a committed and engaged workforce, and these new facilities will give our employees the environment they need to thrive and succeed."