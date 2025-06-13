Over 1,000 yogis set to downward dog at Emirates Arena for largest event of its kind

In just one week (21 June) over 1,000 yoga enthusiasts will be namaste-ing at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow as part of a World Yoga Day event with renowned PYPT practitioner, Sadhvi Devaditi.

Tickets for the event – believed to be the biggest of its kind - are being snapped up quickly with over 900 already reserved, and organisers are encouraging others to secure their spot now and join the movement. The clincher, tickets are completely free.

This year’s event promises to be the biggest and most dynamic yet, with a live international broadcast from the Emirates Arena.

The event is a major part of Scotland’s contribution to World Yoga Day, recognised globally on 21 June.

In the lead-up to the big day, the city is embracing yoga like never before. Free yoga classes will be offered to offices, schools, and community groups across Glasgow and Edinburgh from 16 to 23 June, helping people of all backgrounds experience the physical and mental health benefits of yoga.

This special event is hosted by the Consulate General of India, Edinburgh, and Patanjali Yog Peeth (UK) Trust, with support from Glasgow Indians Association

The events are designed to introduce people to yoga, celebrate the community spirit of new and experienced yogis across Glasgow, and supports the bringing together of from across Glasgow to celebrate the benefit of yoga.

Sunita Poddar, Chairperson of the Patanjali Yog Peeth (Scotland) Trust, said: “Yoga is for everyone - it transcends age, background, and ability.

“At PYPT, we are committed to promoting holistic health and wellbeing by reconnecting communities with the ancient wisdom of yoga. Our aim is to inspire positive change, both physically and mentally, and empower individuals to take control of their own wellbeing.

“This celebration at the Emirates Arena is a chance to come together and experience the transformative power of yoga - we welcome everyone to be part of this special day.”

Sunita Poddar is the founder and chief executive of Glasgow-based care home group, Oakminster Healthcare. Part of her mission to root her businesses and approach to person-centred resident care in health and wellbeing will see the team of care home wellbeing enablers trained to deliver low-impact yoga sessions for residents across the five care homes in Govan, Kinning Park, Pollokshields, St George’s Cross and Knightswood.

The PYPT Yoga Event is free, but registration is essential via Eventbrite.

To enquire about free yoga events for schools, offices or community spaces email: [email protected]