Parents rate Victoria Park Kindergarten as one of the Top 20 nurseries in Scotland

Parents have rated Victoria Park Kindergarten as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 712 early years settings in Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top 20 nurseries in Scotland have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

Victoria Park Kindergarten

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in Scotland, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchcountry/Scotland

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Victoria Park Kindergarten on being rated by parents as a top nursery in Scotland! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years’ education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Annie Campbell, Nursery Manager at Victoria Park Kindergarten, said: “We are absolutely over the moon that Victoria Park Kindergarten has been rated one of the Top 20 Nurseries in Scotland. Stepping into the role of Manager just over six months ago, this award feels incredibly special. I am so proud of how far we have come in such a short time, there has been lots of tiny voices, big adventures, and the occasional mud explosion, along with so many proud moments.

“I am extremely lucky to lead such a passionate, caring team who pour their hearts into everything they do. This award means so much to us all. It is also a lovely nod to the support of our wonderful families and, of course, the amazing little people who make every day brighter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To see Victoria Park Kindergarten’s reviews, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/65432248674

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025