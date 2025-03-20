People might make Glasgow but can they beat a top stand up comic at his own game?

First Bus challenges Glaswegians to crack the comedian

Scottish comedian, Connor Burns, has partnered with First Bus to offer any Glaswegian who can make him laugh the chance to win the ultimate comedy night out ahead of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF).

Working with the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Connor took to the streets of Glasgow's city centre last week to challenge locals to crack the comedian, with the top jokers walking away with tickets to an upcoming GICF gig.

One of Scottish comedy’s rising stars, Connor challenged Glaswegians to tell him their best jokes, ahead of his two-night debut at the city’s King’s Theatre during this year’s Festival.

Connor’s hit Fringe show ‘1994’ sold out both nights over the weekend as part of the Festival’s biggest ever year, with over 550 shows across the city in venues including The Stand, Blackfriars, SEC Armadillo, The Social Hub and more.

Comedian Connor Burns said:“I think it’s fair to say one of the best qualities of Glaswegians is the sense of humour and there were definitely a few budding comedians out and about. It’s no easy feat to make me laugh so they’ve earned their tickets!

“I thoroughly enjoyed joining the lineup at this year’s Festival and would encourage everyone coming along to hop on the bus and rinse the free travel offer.”

This year’s Festival will see First Bus offer an exclusive perk for comedy enthusiasts. Anyone who purchases a ticket to any Glasgow International Comedy Festival show will receive a free day of travel on First Bus, making it easier than ever to enjoy all the Festival has to offer. From headliners Russell Kane and Fern Brady in the city centre, to Chris Forbes and Jay Lafferty at The Stand in the West End, First Bus customers can make the most of Scotland’s largest comedy Festival this spring.

Carolyn McTaggart, Senior Marketing Manager, for First Bus, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Glasgow International Comedy Festival and bring the crack the comedian challenge to life. Connor prepared a full show of material, but before he hit the stage at the Festival, he had the chance to try out the public’s best jokes.

“Glasgow International Comedy Festival is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the city’s vibrant culture and we’re proud to renew our offer of a day of free travel to festival-goers who purchase a gig ticket, making it easier for everyone to enjoy the laughs and excitement.”

Connor Burns sold out both nights at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival on March 14 and 15 at the King’s Theatre. He can be found @connorburnscomedy on Instagram.

Buy tickets or view more information about the Glasgow International Comedy Festival via www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com