A brand new service station and Co-op store is set to launch on Thursday note-0 located in Nitshill Road, Darnley.

Nitshill Services – located at the Nitshill Interchange - is the first site to launch in Scotland following the announcement of a new franchise agreement with Co-op and the petrol forecourt business, EG On The Move.

The 24-hour services also includes electric vehicle charging, with the Co-op convenience store offering a focus on fresh, chilled and healthy produce. The site includes branches of Greggs and Starbucks .

Fiona Air, Co-op store manager, said: “It is very exciting to be opening a brand new store located on this state-of-the art services, which combines Co-op’s convenience expertise with EG On The Move’s petrol forecourt business.

Convenience retailer Co-op and petrol forecourt business, EG On The Move

"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.”

Martin Rogers, director of partnership development, Co-op, said: We are delighted to be working with EG On The Move, our second forecourt partner, helping us achieve our ambitious plans in this exciting sector.

"We look forward to further growing our franchise business, working with partners of pedigree to bring Co-op products and membership to more communities, creating more value for our member-owners.”

Zuber Issa, CEO, EG On The Move, added: “EG On The Move is an acknowledged petrol forecourt and convenience retail destination operator, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Co-op to roll out their new convenience store formats.

"Following on from this seven store trial, we look forward to working with Co-op to consider other locations across the network.”

Forming part of Co-op’s wider franchise growth plans, the new Co-op store is the third of seven across the UK to launch – and the first in Scotland - as part of the initial trial with EG On The Move, with the potential to expand in the future.

The franchise agreement aligns with growth ambitions across Co-op’s core businesses – Food Retail, B2B and Life Services – with Co-op aiming to broaden its reach and scale and, grow to eight million member-owners by 2030.

Co-op has significant growth ambitions for its award-winning franchise business, with growth focussed on where Co-op can best utilise its convenience expertise with quality franchise partners, with locations including petrol forecourts; universities and hospitals.