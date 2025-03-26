Pink Ribbon Foundation calls on bald Scottish women

The UK trust is calling on women living in and around the Glasgow area who have lost their hair due to breast cancer to take part in ground-breaking BOLD Scotland photography project

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is taking their ground-breaking breast cancer awareness photography project BOLD Scotland to Glasgow this spring and looking for BALD women to help.

Designed to highlight the beauty, strength, and resilience in being BALD, the Pink Ribbon Foundation’s BOLD Scotland project invites women who have lost their hair due to treatment for breast cancer (or who are in the early stages of hair regrowth) to have their portrait taken by award winning photographer Caroline Sikkenk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BOLD Scotland photos will then be promoted in the lead up to, during and after Breast Cancer Awareness Month from October 1 to 31. With the support of all involved, the Pink Ribbon Foundation aims highlight hair loss in a positive light and encourage breast cancer awareness.

Michelle BOLD participant

The Pink Ribbon Foundation are asking women interested in taking part in BOLD Scotland by emailing [email protected] by April 25.

BOLD Scotland follows the original BOLD project, which took place to coincide with World Cancer Day in February 2024. The project placed inspiring images of 13 women* who had been affected by breast cancer and hair loss on the iconic Piccadilly Lights in London and the Midtown board on Times Square in New York simultaneously.

This followed a BOLD exhibition at The Sidings in London in March and April 2024 to allow members of the public to see the portraits, learn more about the charity and pick up important information about being breast aware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Sadly in 2024/2025 the BOLD family lost two of its 13 beautiful ladies – both Sally Franklin and Linda Nolan had long battled secondary breast cancer and leave behind loved ones – but also a wonderful legacy in their association with the project.

Catherine BOLD participant

The Pink Ribbon Foundation are asking women interested in taking part in BOLD Scotland to email [email protected] by April 25

About the Pink Ribbon Foundation

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is a grant making trust with a mission to fund projects and provide financial support to UK charities which relieve the needs of those who are suffering from, have been affected by breast cancer, or who work to advance the understanding of breast cancer and its early detection and treatment. Since the foundation launched in May 2000, it has supported over 300 breast cancer charities.