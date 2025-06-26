Plenty of summer family fun at Vue venues in Glasgow this school holiday

Family favourites and animated adventures are heading to the big screen this summer holiday at Vue venues in Glasgow, offering ample opportunity for families to spend quality time together now that the school year has ended.

One adventure that’s simply out of this world, landing into Vue just in time for the summer break is the latest heartfelt and hilarious release from Pixar, Elio. Eleven-year-old Elio is a young boy who doesn’t quite fit in at school – until he’s suddenly abducted by aliens of all shapes and sizes, who mistake him for Earth’s galactic ambassador.

Packed with plenty of colourful charm and wondrous worlds to explore, Elio embarks onto the big screen on 20 June – just in time for the start of the Scottish school holidays.

Following the popularity of recent reimaginations of animated favourites, Dreamworks’ How To Train Your Dragon is the latest family classic to get the live action treatment. Based on the book of the same name, How To Train Your Dragon features the rugged island of Berk, a land where Vikings and Dragons have been better enemies for generations. All of that is set to change though as young hero Hiccup finds himself befriending the most feared of the dragons, the surprisingly adorable Toothless.

An incredible story of family, friendship and fire-breathing, How To Train Your Dragonis out now at Vue.

Families can also catch recent box office hits such as Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, as well as new releases such as The Smurfs, all heading for the big screen in time for schools breaking up for the summer.

For the opportunity to catch recent family favourites on the big screen for a very small price, Vue’s Mighty Mornings screenings will be taking place every day across the break. Ideal for kids between four and 11, the award-winning Flow will be showing among other titles, with prices from just £2.49 a ticket when booked online.

For younger audiences, Vue will also be bringing some of the most popular children’s characters back as part of their Big Shorts series. Aimed at younger children between one and four, the screenings are hosted in a relaxed environment with dimmed lighting. Younger views can look forward to a special bumper screening of Bluey Let’s Play Chef, Peppa Meets The Baby Cinema Experience and the highly anticipated Cbeebies Musical: The Great Ice Cream Hunt.

Allison Dryden, General Manager at Vue Glasgow Fort, said: “As we head into the school holidays, there's something for everyone to enjoy at Vue. From live-action reimaginings to animated adventures, it's the perfect destination for families to escape, unwind, and get lost in great stories on the big screen."

To find out more, visit www.myvue.com/family.