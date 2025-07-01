Police Scotland launches July drink drive blitz

Glasgow is once again the drink drive hotspot of Scotland with 1,026 offences recorded in the past year, new figures show.

The city is well ahead of second-placed North Lanarkshire (745 offences) - with Highland ranking third (654).

Also in the top five worst areas for driving under the influence (‘DUI’) are South Lanarkshire (493) and the City of Edinburgh (491).

The news comes as Police Scotland launch their annual July blitz on drink and drug driving.

There were 8,638 DUI offences in 2024/25, according to the latest Recorded Crime in Scotland report – an increase of 7% on the previous year and up 58% over the past decade.

Separate figures from Transport Scotland reveal that drink drive casualties are also on the rise – with 310 in a single year, including 30 people killed by drunk motorists.

The Scottish drink drive limit was lowered in December 2014 from 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood to 50mg.

According to a poll of 1,000 Scots by breathalyser firm AlcoSense, 41% of motorists no longer drink alcohol when they know they will be driving later the same day or the following morning – with a further 29% saying they’ve reduced consumption since the law was changed.

Scottish drink drive offences 2024-2025 by police district

The most popular way to avoid breaking the stricter rules is to arrange alternative transport home after a night’s drinking – 46% now either walk, take a taxi or rely on a designated alcohol-free driver.

“Four in ten motorists (41%) admitted to consuming more alcohol whilst Scotland was in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic,” comments AlcoSense MD Hunter Abbott..

“Worryingly, 15% say their drinking habits have remained at the same level since.

“So it seems that, whilst most Scots are showing a far more responsible attitude towards drinking and driving, a stubborn hard core may account for the increase in alcohol-related accidents”.

Police Scotland’s road safety campaign will run for two weeks until 13 July.

During the last crackdown over Christmas, officers conducted 4,779 breath tests and 963 drug wipes.

“When you go out socialising this Summer plan ahead for how you’ll get home,” adds Hunter Abbott, “and if you’ve been drinking the night before test yourself with a personal breathalyser in the morning to check you’re clear.

“The risk of being in a fatal accident increases significantly with alcohol in your system – even if you are below the legal limit”.