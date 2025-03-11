Port Glasgow McDonald’s donates £5,000 to local cause

The funds were raised by the McDonald’s in the Community Foundation – utilising proceeds from the 10p carrier bag charge across Scotland

Port Glasgow McDonald’s restaurant, owned and operated by local Franchisee Alan Halliday, has made a significant contribution to local charity, Port Glasgow Juniors CsC. The organisation received a total of £5,000, plus extra support from the McDonald’s team.

Port Glasgow Juniors CsC 2009s is part of the wider Community Sports Club and is completely self-funded. This is McDonald’s second donation to the club and has allowed for the purchase of new kits, training wear and equipment as well as being a massive aid towards the maintenance of the club.

The donation was made possible by the ‘McDonald’s in the Community Foundation’, set up by 16 Scottish McDonald’s Franchisees, and the 20 McDonald’s-owned restaurants in Scotland. The foundation provides a central hub to help distribute funds, raised by the 10p carrier bag charge, to different charities and organisations across Scotland.

Local McDonald’s Franchisee, Alan Halliday, who owns and operates the Port Glasgow restaurant, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Port Glasgow Juniors. Supporting our local community is of the utmost importance to us and clubs such as this are a pivotal part of that. I hope this donation will help support more children in taking part in activities run by the charity and that the club will continue to be successful.”

Gary Moore, Club Secretary at Port Glasgow Juniors, said: “We can’t thank Alan Halliday and the Port Glasgow restaurant team enough for their support with this donation, as a self-funded club the sponsorship has been huge for us to be able to keep the club moving forward. We hope to build on our relationship with McDonald’s in the future.”

In 2024, proceeds from the 10p carrier bag charge were used to donate £2 million from Scottish McDonald’s restaurants, which was shared across 130 charities.