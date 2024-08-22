Prepare your garden for Spring with Dobbies’ Glasgow store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Garden Centre offers free Grow How workshops on seasonal planting

As the cooler days of Autumn approach, Dobbies Garden Centres is inviting families and gardening enthusiasts to its Glasgow store to gear up for a colourful spring with its free monthly Grow How sessions this September.

Grow How provides a welcoming space for gardeners of all ages and skill levels to learn, share, and get growing.

The series of informal workshops will take place at Dobbies’ Glasgow store on the first Saturday of the month, then every Wednesday throughout September at 10:30am and 3:30pm. The 15-minute demonstrations, led by Dobbies' friendly and knowledgeable colleagues, are packed with practical tips and engaging Q&A sessions, making them a perfect outing for anyone looking to learn more about gardening.

September’s workshop, Getting Ready for Spring in September, is all about preparing for a burst of springtime colour as Dobbies takes delivery of over 6 million spring flowering bulbs across its stores. Participants will discover the best bulbs for Spring displays, including top picks for the season - vibrant Tulips, cheerful Daffodils, and delicate Crocuses. These flowers are not only easy to plant but also promise a stunning array of colours, perfect for brightening up any garden.

Attendees at Dobbies’ Glasgow store will learn how to create a beautiful bulb lasagne, a technique of layering different bulbs in one pot, ensuring a continuous bloom from early Spring into the Summer. This method is ideal for small spaces and adds a lovely splash of colour to patios and balconies. The workshops will also cover essential tips, such as choosing bulbs for cut flowers, selecting the best bulbs for pots, and understanding the proper planting depths to ensure healthy growth.

Dobbies’ Horti Manager, Simon Jefferey, is looking forward to helping people to get out into their gardens during September in preparation for spring.

He said: “These Grow How sessions in our Glasgow store is a fantastic way for families to bond over gardening. We love seeing kids get involved, planting their first bulbs and eagerly awaiting the flowers.

“It's a great introduction to the joys of gardening, an opportunity to connect with nature and get inspired for the seasons ahead no matter your experience."

For more information about the Grow How sessions and to secure a spot, visit www.dobbies.com/events.