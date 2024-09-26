£8,000 in Grant Funding Delivered to Glasgow Charities by Buchanan Galleries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buchanan Galleries has awarded another £8,000 in funding to five local charities and organisations in and around Glasgow over the past six months, continuing its commitment to supporting local communities through the Landsec Futures social impact programme.

It follows over £10k in funding given to local charities, community groups and non-profit organisations last year.

The £20m Landsec Futures scheme, funded by Buchanan Galleries’ owner, Landsec, aims to empower local initiatives that contribute to community well-being and create lasting, positive change in the area.

In the latest round of funding that has been announced, five Glasgow-based organisations have received an all-important grant to further support their crucial work within the community:

Buchanan Galleries cheque handover to SiMY

Dates N Mates : Launched in 2008, Dates N Mates provide a wide variety of activities and opportunities for adults with learning disabilities. Funding from the Landsec Futures grant has helped with the organisation of events in Glasgow to help foster friendships and relationships.

Glasgow Wood: A social enterprise that creates valuable opportunities in the community and diverting timber from landfill.

Glasgow Tool Library : A community run library providing affordable access to tools and equipment for homes and gardens.

Friends of Ashton: A charity set up to support students at Ashton Secondary School, all of whom have physical, learning and emotional disabilities.

A charity set up to support students at Ashton Secondary School, all of whom have physical, learning and emotional disabilities. SiMY: Based on Lister Street in Glasgow, SiMY is a youth and community development project that works alongside 8 to18-year-olds and their families, addressing the negative mental, physical and social health impacts of long-term poverty. As a result of being awarded funding, SiMY has been able to launch its Paid Work Placement scheme and support young adults and unemployed parents into paid roles within the organisation.

Molly Buckingham, Operations Manager at SiMY, said: “We understand the challenges some people in the community face when looking for work, and how the lack of income, purpose and sense of place can negatively impact their wellbeing.

“Our goal is to guide young adults and un-, or under-employed parents into meaningful work. The Landsec Futures grant allowed us to launch a Paid Work Placement scheme, which is already helping young adults and unemployed parents gain essential skills, training, and income.”

Scott Kilpatrick, who joined as a Support Worker at SiMY as part of the Paid Work Placement Scheme, has already seen the benefits of his role, both personally and professionally.

He said: “I’ve found my time with SiMY has given me more knowledge and confidence. I’ve enjoyed leading gardening and outdoor activities in the countryside, talking to young people, and seeing how things work behind the scenes at SiMY. I hope to continue my time and build on the experience I’ve had so far.”

Jane Todd also joined the SiMY team as part of the scheme and said: “Thanks to the additional funding via the Landsec Futures Community Grant that I’ve been able to extend my initial 6-month contract into a more permanent role at SiMY. My time there has been great for my confidence, and I’ve learnt so many new skills!”

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Director at Buchanan Galleries, commented: “Retail has always been at the centre of communities, with shopping destinations acting as hubs that bring local people together while creating important value for regional economies.

“The funding provided through the Landsec Futures scheme reflects Buchanan Galleries’ dedication to creating a lasting and positive impact on the local community, and we’re proud to continue to empower local organisations, of all shapes and sizes, to make future-forward decisions.”

The Landsec Futures scheme provides funding with grants between £1,000 and £3,000 to support local voluntary groups and not-for-profit organisations in the community which are already creating value in the places they know best. Applications remain open for the Landsec Futures Community Grants scheme. To apply and for more details, visit: https://landsec.com/futures.