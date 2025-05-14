Quacking good fun as care home residents welcome baby ducklings

The eggs, which arrived from County Durham, were carefully placed in a small incubator where they were watched closely by both staff and residents. The eggs began showing signs of life within hours, with all five ducklings successfully hatching the next day - a success rate that had everyone celebrating.

After hatching, the ducklings stayed in the incubator until their feathers dried before being moved to a specially prepared enclosure complete with a heat lamp. Within a day, the ducklings were ready to swim, enjoying supervised dips in a paddling pool.

The ducklings stayed at the home for 10 days, allowing residents to help care for them, learn about their development and enjoy their lively antics. The ducklings were also visited by local children from Westend Adventure Kelvindale, before they were collected and taken to a local farm, where they will be part of a breeding programme.

Veronica Dormer, care home manager at Kelvinside Manor, said: “The whole experience was lovely and was thoroughly enjoyed by our residents and the children from Westend Adventure who came along to meet our feathery friends. It was therapeutic but also educational, sparking lots of conversations amongst our residents. It’s definitely something we’ll be doing again.”

Sylvia Barclay, a resident at Kelvinside Manor, who got involved in the process said: “It was magical to watch the little cracks appear and then see the ducklings emerge. It brought such joy and excitement to the home.”

Kelvinside Manor, in Dorchester Avenue in Anniesland, is run by one of Scotland’s most trusted providers of elderly and specialist care, Meallmore Ltd. The new 48-bed care home provides personalised care for residents with a range of support needs, including 24-hour nursing care, dementia care, short-term and respite care, with a choice of en-suite rooms and executive suites.

Meallmore currently operates 27 homes across Scotland: 21 for elderly residents, five for adults with mental health needs and one for adults with learning or physical disability.

1 . Contributed Ducklings at Kelvinside Manor Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Eggstra special visitors at Kelvinside Manor Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Residents loved meeting ducklings at Kelvinside Manor Photo: Submitted