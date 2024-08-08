Record-breaking iconsys moves into Scotland with launch of its Lanarkshire office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading industrial automation specialist that is helping hundreds of clients improve productivity, operational efficiency and sustainable performance has opened its first office in Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

iconsys, a power, control and automation solutions provider and system integrator, has capped a record year by launching a new facility at Regus Eurocentral in Lanarkshire to help it increase its market share in the country and to attract new engineering talent.

The company has also appointed Chris McComb to head up its Scottish operation, with the experienced specialist bringing with him a proven track record of delivering technology solutions to industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renewed expansion into Scotland will help the firm build on a £5m increase in sales following a string of new contract wins across industries, including maritime, construction materials, metals, energy, transportation and consumer goods.

(l-r) Regus’ Stewart McKay with Chris McComb (Iconsys)

It reached a turnover of £14.5m by the end of its 2024 financial year and this has seen it increase its workforce to 81 people, with a recruitment drive for 15 more engineers and support staff currently underway.

Nick Darrall, Managing Director of iconsys, explained: “Companies across all markets are switching on to the many benefits our control and automated solutions can provide, in terms of improved safety, reliability, efficiency, reducing obsolescence risk and transitioning to net zero. This is translating into a massive growth opportunity for our business.

“Our Scottish office, which is ideally located between Edinburgh and Glasgow, offers greater flexibility for our Northern clients and allows for a more engaging experience for our existing staff living in and around Lanarkshire. It also opens up the talent pool to boost our growing team of ‘best in class’ engineers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sales have rocketed towards £15m and our pipeline is looking very healthy for the next twelve months. The way we deliver value at all stages of the process, from consulting, design and build to manufacture, installation and service support sets us apart from our competitors. We are also ‘technology platform-independent’ which is another unique differentiator, ensuring our customers always get the optimal solution.”

He continued: “Some of the decisions we have taken over the last two years have been pivotal to our expansion and have laid the foundations for the next phase.

“This includes the development of our £3m smart factory in Telford, which we’re already looking to substantially extend, the creation of our internal training academy to support staff development and the opening of facilities in the North West and now Scotland.

“We’ve also strengthened our senior management team with a host of key Director-level hires in Finance, Sales and HR.”

For further information, please visit www.iconsys.co.uk