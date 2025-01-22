Record growth drives Scottish Braille Press investment to meet rising demand for accessible formats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scottish Braille Press, which is part of Sight Scotland, has announced a significant investment in a state-of-the-art braille printer to bolster its support for individuals with vision impairments across the UK.

This new printer, imported from Norway at a cost of £60,000, replaces a 27-year-old machine that had become increasingly challenging to maintain.

This strategic investment not only ensures the continuation of the Scottish Braille Press’s essential services but also significantly enhances its production capacity, with the potential of increasing braille output by 30%. The upgrade forms part of a wider initiative to meet the rising demand for accessible formats, as more customers recognise the advantages of receiving information tailored to their needs.

The Scottish Braille Press, which has seen record growth over the last twelve months, is a leading provider of accessible formats for people with vision impairments across the UK. It specialises in producing braille, large print, and audio materials, ensuring that essential information, such as bank statements, benefits leaflets, insurance details, and exam papers, are available to everyone. The Scottish Braille Press currently helps around 50, 000 people and works with some of the biggest organisations in the UK.

Colin Hilditch, Interim Head of Operations at Sight Scotland's Scottish Braille Press, commented: “We are experiencing a very successful year of organic growth as more customers are offered or become aware of receiving their information in alternative formats.

"Our new braille printer is a testament to our commitment to supporting the vision impaired community across the UK. By upgrading our equipment, we can ensure that we continue to provide reliable and efficient services to our clients.”

Hilditch adds: “The Scottish Braille Press takes great pride in its inclusive workforce, with many employees being disabled. This commitment is central to our mission of supporting and empowering people with vision impairments, not only through the services we provide but also by offering meaningful employment opportunities.”

Bilal Iqbal, 29, from Livingston, is a Technical Production Processor at the Scottish Braille Press. Bilal, who has been visually impaired since birth, learned braille while attending the Royal Blind School in Edinburgh and has worked at the Scottish Braille Press for over two years. He uses braille in his everyday life for work and to relax reading books or magazines.

He explains: “'Braille is vital for people with vision impairments. Without it, I wouldn’t be able to read or write independently, and I would have to rely on others to read things for me. At the Scottish Braille Press I proofread documents in braille, such as bank statements or exam papers. I work closely with a sighted proofreader, checking for any spelling or grammatical errors.

“The Scottish Braille Press provides a very important service, enabling people with vision impairments to access essential and private information independently, whether in braille, large print, or audio. This means individuals can manage their personal affairs, such as reading bank statements, without needing assistance from others. The work we do ensures that everyone has equal access to important information, promoting independence and confidence in daily life."

