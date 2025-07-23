Renowned wellness expert brings spiritual guidance to Glasgow as part of exclusive residency at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel and Spa

One of the UK’s most sought-after wellness and healing experts is bringing her modern approach to traditional spiritual practices to Glasgow city centre.

Jade Mordente – a meditation guide, Reiki Master, and tarot reader – will host a monthly residency at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel and Spa from August to October.

For the first time, Jade is opening her appointment book at the Spa at Blythswood Square– Kimpton Blythswood Square’s luxurious destination spa inspired by the Scottish Hebrides. Designed to guide guests on an intuitive wellness journey that aligns mind, body, and spirit, this bespoke experience has been carefully curated to awaken new depths of self-discovery.

The exclusive package includes a 55-minute private tarot and crystal healing session, followed by access to the spa’s Thermal Experiences, which features a salt room, snow shower, and tepidarium.

Tepidarium at the Spa at Blythswood Square.

Tarot reading is a form of divination that uses symbolic cards to offer insight into the past, present, or future, while crystal healing is a holistic practice that harnesses the energy of crystals and gemstones to promote physical and emotional well-being.

Jade’s residency forms part of Kimpton’s Stay Well programme – a UK-wide initiative bringing immersive wellbeing experiences to guests. The programme includes an in-room wellness menu offering exclusive wellness products including Ross J. Barr herbal healing patches, complimentary access to Swell Sound Therapy as well as Theraguns, and Recovery Wave Boots which can be borrowed from reception.

Melissa Gibson, Head of Spa at Kimpton Blythswood Square, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Jade Mordente as part of our Stay Well programme.

“The new residency offers guests a rare opportunity to experience a powerful wellness and healing journey right here in the heart of Glasgow with one of the UK’s top wellness experts.

Snow shower at the Spa at Blythswood Square.

“This really is a unique chance for anyone looking to reduce stress, support their mental health and wellbeing, or simply indulge in some well-deserved self-care.”

The experience begins with a transformational tarot reading led by Jade, using her signature method. The spiritual session explores the key themes shaping your life, while offering grounded insights to help you thrive in the months ahead.

Supported by a gentle guided meditation, a hand-selected crystal to anchor your energy, and the therapeutic aromas of ishga, Jade will illuminate your strengths, uncover blocks, and reveal your next best steps.

After your reading, guests will enjoy two hours of access to the Thermal Suite at the Spa at Blythswood Square allowing you to reflect, reset, and integrate your experience in serene surroundings designed to restore harmony and balance.

Meditation guide, Reiki Master, and tarot reader Jade Mordente.

Jade added: “I’m delighted to launch this Blythswood Square residency and begin working in Glasgow more regularly over the next few months. The spa is a truly incredible space, and the team all understand the importance of health and wellbeing, so it was the perfect fit.”

Appointments with Jade are available to book now from £170 per person, taking place on Tuesday 26 August, with dates for September and October to be announced shortly.

With extremely limited availability, appointments are expected to be booked quickly.