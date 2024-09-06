Research Reveals 50% of Children In Glasgow Use Phones And Tablets At The Dinner Table

Half of Glasgow children play on phones and tablets around the dinner table. The average family eats their evening meal together just three times a week. Family psychologist Emma Kenny shares her top tips for parents to strike up conversation with their kids.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This autumn, families in Glasgow are being encouraged to rediscover the art of meaningful dinner time conversation, as new research highlights the challenges many parents face when trying to engage with their children at mealtimes.

The study reveals that nearly half of UK children (49%) regularly use phones or tablets during dinner, with more than a third (37%) of parents struggling to get their kids to communicate around the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research shows the average family only eats together three times a week, with just 19% doing so every day and over 7% never sitting down for a shared meal.

Rediscover the art of meaningful dinner time conversation this autumn

This trend, combined with the rise of technology at the table, means that traditional family conversations are in danger of being lost.

To help address this issue, family pub chain Hungry Horse has launched a new initiative, ‘Table Talk,’ aimed at bringing families back together for face-to-face interaction.

As part of this effort, Hungry Horse has partnered with family psychologist Emma Kenny to create conversation starters for parents and children, available as fun activity sheets in their 226 pubs starting September 2nd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, Emma Kenny has shared a series of expert tips for parents or guardians on how best to engage their little ones around the dinner table.

Emma said: "While technology has revolutionised communication in some amazing ways, it has also made us become lazier when it comes to face to face conversation, which is now in decline in society. The risk of allowing this is that we and our children will lose out on developing important social and emotional skills.

"That's why it's so important to facilitate families to get together at dinner time and engage in conversation, helping our little ones nurture the skills they need in life and communicate effectively, not to mention strengthening those important family bonds that play such a big part in our lives."

EMMA’S TOP 10 TIPS FOR PARENTS/GUARDIANS

SAFE SPACE

Ensure your child knows they can talk to you about anything without fear of judgment or punishment. Show them through your words and actions that you’re a safe haven for their thoughts and feelings.

BE PRESENT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dedicate time each day to be fully present with your child. Put away distractions and show them that they have your undivided attention. This consistent availability builds trust and encourages openness.

PLAYTIME

Engage in playtime activities that your child enjoys. Often, children express themselves more freely when they are relaxed and having fun. Use this time to gently ask about their day or feelings.

CONVERSATION

Instead of yes/no questions, ask open-ended ones that require more thought and expression. For example, “What was the best part of your day?” or “How did that make you feel?”

SHARING IS CARING

Let your child know that it’s okay to feel a range of emotions. When they share something, acknowledge their feelings without immediately trying to fix the problem. Saying, “That sounds tough, how can I help?” can be very comforting.

ALL EARS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes, children need time to articulate their thoughts. Give them the space to speak at their own pace without rushing them. Active listening involves nodding, maintaining eye contact, and summarising what they’ve said to show understanding.

MAKING TIME

Having regular times for communication, such as during bedtime or mealtimes, can make it easier for your child to open up. These predictable moments provide a sense of security and routine, making sharing more natural.

PERSONAL SPACE

Encourage your child to share, but also respect their need for privacy. Let them know that it’s okay to keep some things to themselves, which can actually help build their trust in you.

POSITIVE REINFORCEMENT

When your child does open up, show appreciation for their honesty and bravery. Praise them for sharing and reassure them that you’re proud of their willingness to communicate.

DECK THE TECH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a rule where technology is banned from the table so that you can all be present with each other whenever you are eating. This will mean your kids grow up seeing mealtimes as a special place to relax, unwind and debrief with you.

Sarah Williams, Senior Marketing Manager at Hungry Horse, said: “Mealtimes are about so much more than just eating – they’re about bringing people together to share memorable moments around the dinner table. That’s what our new Table Talk initiative is all about!

“As our research and expert insight shows, there are several ways to ensure family bonding at dinner time, from asking about your child’s day to talking about their ambitions and aspirations.

"We look forward to welcoming families into their local Hungry Horse this autumn to do just that!"