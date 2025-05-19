Restorative Cosmetic Tattooing in Glasgow: Meet Christina James

Christina James Ink is a cosmetic tattooing studio in Milngavie offering expert permanent makeup with a deeply personal approach. Run by Christina James, a beauty professional with over 30 years' experience, the studio focuses on helping people feel like themselves again—whether they're recovering from illness, dealing with hair loss, or simply tired of drawing on their brows every morning.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christina specialises in permanent brows, eyeliner, lip blushing, freckles, and areola tattoos. Her clients range from women experiencing hair loss due to alopecia, chemotherapy, or over-plucking, to breast cancer patients seeking restorative areola tattoos after mastectomy.

Others come simply for the confidence boost that waking up with defined features can bring. What they all have in common is a desire to feel more like themselves again—and that’s what Christina delivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a long career owning salons and training dozens of beauty professionals, Christina shifted focus to cosmetic tattooing when she realised just how much impact it could have. In her early years as a hairdresser, she built close relationships with clients who opened up about how changes to their appearance were affecting their lives.

Christina James Ink

Many shared stories of hiding their faces, avoiding mirrors, or waking hours early just to pencil in eyebrows before anyone saw them. These weren’t surface-level concerns—they were deeply emotional. That’s when she knew this work mattered.

One client with alopecia recently left the studio in tears—happy tears—after seeing her new brows and softly shaded eyeliner for the first time.

Christina says it’s moments like these that reaffirm why she does what she does. “It’s not about trends or vanity. It’s about dignity, confidence, and helping someone feel whole again. When a little piece of you goes missing, it can affect everything—from how you show up at work to how you feel in a relationship. This work gives people something back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christina’s studio is a calm, private space where clients feel safe.

Christina James Ink

Every consultation is unhurried, judgement-free, and collaborative. She takes time to understand each person’s needs, walking them through every option before deciding together on the best approach. It’s this warmth and attentiveness that makes people trust her—not just with their face, but with their story.

The studio uses only REACH-compliant mineral pigments and all numbing creams and inks are infused with reiki energy. Christina describes the pain level of most treatments as minimal—typically between 0 and 2 out of 10. Many clients fall asleep during their appointment. The results, however, can be life changing.

Christina is a proud solopreneur and actively supports other women in business. Her favourite mantra is, “Be the woman who fixes another woman’s crown without telling anyone.” She lives by it. Her clients often arrive through word-of-mouth, drawn not just by the quality of her work, but by the care she puts into every part of the experience.

Christina James Ink is based in Milngavie town centre, easily accessible by road and rail, and serves clients from across Glasgow and beyond.

Follow her on Instagram @christina_James_ink