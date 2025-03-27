Retired Glasgow University Lecturer Dr Simon Murray retrieves his mobility after hip replacement package at top private hospital in France

Dr. Simon Murray, 76, is a retired theatre studies lecturer with an extensive background in physical theatre. Initially a mime artist, actor and theatre maker, he went on to spend his later years lecturing at Glasgow University.

A rugby player in his youth, his extensive theatrical experience had given him a deep understanding of how bodies function and move.

Seven years ago, he underwent a left hip replacement through the NHS due to arthritis, and in late 2024, he began experiencing severe pain in his right hip.

Dr. Murray’s condition deteriorated to the point where he required crutches to get around, and sleep became increasingly difficult. A private MRI scan confirmed extreme degeneration of his right hip, placing him in the top 10% of severe cases.

He said: “I have always been, and remain, a strong supporter of the NHS, but even though my condition was defined as urgent, I was still looking at a 6-12-month NHS waiting period for treatment. This was an untenable situation given the level of pain and mobility restrictions I was experiencing.”

Realising that private treatment was his only realistic option, Dr. Murray researched extensively and found Elite Surgery Abroad (ESA) through Facebook. His primary concern was receiving comprehensive support before, during, and after surgery.

“Following two online consultations, I committed to ESA’s hip replacement program in Amiens, France.

“Upon arrival at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on 5 December 2024, we were met by ESA in a private people carrier and were introduced to Susan, a delightful team member and a dedicated translator cum special assistant. We were driven to Amiens and taken to the Novage Residence in the south of the city where we were installed in a one-bedroom apartment with a balcony.”

Two days after his arrival, he was driven the short journey to the Victor Pauchet Clinic, the oldest surgical clinic in France, where he met the surgeon, Dr. Maxime Louis Menciere who went on to perform the hip replacement. He also met the anaesthetist and underwent a series of tests and X-rays.

Following a successful procedure, Dr Murray was then discharged to the Residence, where he was visited each day by nurses and attended by a physiotherapist who took him through a range of exercises in the facility’s custom-built rehabilitation room.

While there was some initial post-operative pain, Dr. Murray was pleased with the overall care and attention to detail. He noted that while the provided food was acceptable, he appreciated the flexibility of being able to cook his own meals.

He said: “On December 21, I returned to Glasgow and have received aftercare through ESA’s partnership with Dr. Edmonds, a private GP, who removed my staples and monitored the healing process.”

Dr. Murray had access to medical support for up to two months post-surgery and quickly regained mobility - walking without the need for a crutch.

The total cost of his treatment with ESA was £10,500 - approximately £6,000 less, he believes, than similar services available at private UK facilities like Nuffield. However, beyond the cost savings, Dr. Murray laid emphasis on the superior level of service, personalised care, and the hassle-free experience.

“I particularly appreciated ESA’s attention to small but significant details, such as Susan going off to the shops on our behalf to ensure we had all the necessary supplies.

“I highly recommend ESA for individuals seeking high-quality, affordable, and well-supported medical treatment abroad. My experience was overwhelmingly positive, and I attribute my smooth recovery to the dedicated professionals and personalised aftercare provided by ESA.”

ESA was founded by Frenchman Raoul Mkoh, who previously was a finance manager with the top-quality French hospital group Pauchet Santé,based in Amiens, and now lives and works in Scotland.

With waiting times for NHS orthopaedic surgery in the UK remaining stubbornly high, roughly half of hip and knee replacements are carried out privately, according to the Nuffield Trust, and the affordability of the ESA offering, £10,990 for a knee replacement procedure compared to £17,500 in the south of England, is already attracting significant interest. The company has been attracting patients from Canada, as well as the rest of the UK.

