Road safety roadshows raise funds for Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance

By Euan Baikie
Contributor
Published 25th Mar 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 11:36 BST

A series of Motorcycle Road Safety Roadshows were held in five Scottish cities in February. The roadshows, organised by Motorcycle Law Scotland, brought together stakeholders across the motorcycle community to provide valuable advice and information – all with the aim of reducing the number of motorcycling casualties on Scotland’s roads.

Speakers from Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, IAM RoadSmart, Sweco, The Highland Council, and Motorcycle Law Scotland discussed the benefits of advanced training, how to stay safe on the roads and what to do if you’re involved in an incident.

The events were oversubscribed and were extremely well received by those who attended

A total of £1,072.01 was raised for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and a cheque was recently delivered to their base in Perth.

Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance visitplaceholder image
Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance visit

With fou motorcycling fatalities on Scotland’s roads in 2025 already, the messaging around road safety needs to be clear and not focus blame on the most vulnerable. We all share the roads, no matter our mode of transport, and we owe a duty to one another to stay safe out there and #TakeAnotherLook.

For more information on the Roadshows, visit the event website.

