Rosneath Castle Park launches 2025 early booking offer with 20% off
This special offer applies to new bookings for stays from March 7th 2025, to December 31st 2025, including both rental accommodation and touring holidays. It’s the perfect opportunity to secure your next getaway and make the most of Scotland's breathtaking landscapes.
Nestled in the stunning Scottish Highlands, Rosneath Castle Park offers a wide range of accommodation options and touring pitches, all surrounded by natural beauty and awe-inspiring views. Whether you’re planning a family activity, a romantic retreat, or seeking outdoor adventures, the park is an ideal destination. Guests can enjoy peaceful surroundings with easy access to local attractions, and historic sites.
To book your 2025 break early, visit www.rosneathcastle.co.uk