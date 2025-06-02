Ruchill care home appoints new general manager

Staff at Barchester Healthcare’s Four Hills care home, in Ruchill, Glasgow have welcomed a new General Manager to head up the team.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Cunningham will oversee the running of the 120-bed home and will be responsible for a team of 134 staff members. John joined the home in June 2025 after transferring from a sister home in the South. John is a dual registered general and mental health nurse and brings with him extensive experience and knowledge to the home.

Four Hills is one of over 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new General Manager, John said: “I am a registered nurse by profession with over 35 years of experience working in the private care home sector and I am very proud to be leading the team here at Four Hills and looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high quality care.”

BHC

Jane Aitken, Regional Director for Four Hills, said: “I am pleased to welcome this change to the team here at Four Hills. We are committed to providing high quality care and I really think John will be continue to be a big hit with our residents.”

Four Hills care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Four Hills provides nursing care for 120 residents from respite care to long term stays.