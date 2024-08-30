Sandyhills larder is ‘vital community hub’ which ‘helps people shop with dignity’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A lifeline affordable food project in the north-east of Glasgow has become a vital community hub.

Sandyhills Larder, run by Good Food Scotland and supported by Wheatley Foundation, the charitable arm of Wheatley Group, offers customers discounted food including fruit and vegetables, meat, and everyday household items.

The larder, which has just celebrated its first birthday, has 386 members who pay £1 a month and can shop as much as they like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larder Co-ordinator Sylvia Adair says it’s an important way for people to shop with dignity.

John Penman, Rosie Packer, Ryan Taylor and Jackie McLauchlan

She said: “The larder is a help-out, not a handout. We’re a shop, not a food bank. Food banks use donations of surplus food from supermarkets and people can’t choose what they get.

“We are a shop where things cost less, a shop for everybody.

“I buy online, look for the best deals from supermarkets so we can offer affordable, branded products in the shop. It allows people to shop with dignity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like to think it’s like shopping in the old days where people come in, have a tea or a coffee, a chin wag and get help to pack their bags.

Larder Co-ordinator Sylvia Adair

“A lot of people are suffering from the cost-of-living crisis and the larder is a place where people can get what they need.

“It’s a really good, sustainable model.”

Pals Cathie Rogan and Donna Cook are regulars at the larder. They volunteer at a similar pantry at the Bluevale Hall in Haghill – and know how much people rely on such services.

Donna said: “These places feed the community. There’s a real need for it because people can’t afford to pay shop prices. There’s so much good stuff here and it’s all much cheaper than the supermarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larder Co-ordinator Sylvia Adair

“It definitely brings the community together and people help each other out.”

Cathie added: “Everyone is so friendly and helpful. No one is ever judged, everyone is made welcome. Even if people don’t have money, they never get turned away.

“There is no shame. The pantry allows you a bit more dignity.”

Sandyhills larder, which is part-funded by the National Lottery Cost of Living fund, has also become a thriving community hub where tenants support each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenants donate food to the larder itself as well as the weekly ‘Thrifty Thursday’, which offers free items including clothes, games, books and dvds.

The space is also well-used by community groups, including a youth group, a karaoke club, and a guitar club. There’s also a movie night and bingo night, sewing classes and English language classes.

Jackie McLachlan, from Strowan Street in Sandyhills, says the larder is a lifeline in providing cheaper food, but also brings people together.

Jackie said: “I come here to save money. I usually combine it with a supermarket shop and save around £15 a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This place brings real value to the community. I always chat to people I don’t know. There’s a lot of poverty and unemployment up here but people get together and help solve each other’s problems when we can. It even helps reduce things like anti-social behaviour.”

Sylvia Adair added: “The larder has become a really good wee hub, especially for people who live alone.

“I talk to everyone who comes in to help gauge their mental health. It’s a real team effort. If someone hasn’t been in for a while, we’ll ask the concierge to chap their door, see if they need other help. It helps us support people.”

Laura Pluck, Wheatley’s Group Director of Communities, said: “There’s a real need for affordable food in our communities and Sandyhills larder makes such a difference to so many people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a brilliant project which brings people together and helps reduce isolation.”

Sandyhills larder is open on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 1pm and Thursdays from 2 till 5pm at 20 Balbeggie Street.